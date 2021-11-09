Mastodons roll in season opener

Facing an opponent at Memorial Coliseum for the first time in 643 days, Purdue Fort Wayne released any pent-up frustration in handling Division 3 Earlham on Tuesday, 103-54.

“It was great to have fans in the stands,” Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman said. “It’s been almost two years since we’ve seen that. We have 11 guys that have never even seen the Coliseum, even on a recruiting visit. It feels good to watch our guys play in the Coliseum.”

With a gameday roster featuring five players taller than the Quakers’ tallest player (6-foot-6 Xavier Barbel), the Mastodons dominated inside, outscoring Earlham 46-18 in the paint. The Mastodons (1-0) also found success beyond the arc, using their superior height to either shoot over or just look over defenders to find wide-open looks. Purdue Fort Wayne shot 52 percent (13 of 25) for the game from three, paced by Jalon Pipkins and Deonte Billups.

Pipkins went 4 of 5 from outside en route to a game-high 19 points, while Billups made 3 of 5 attempts on 3s as part of a 16-point night. Jarred Godfrey added 14 points and a game-high five assists, while Damian Chong Qui finished with 13 and Ra Kpedi and Jarvis Walker both scored 11.

“The atmosphere, just having our fans back in the Coliseum, it was a great feeling,” Kpedi said.

To get those open shots, PFW needed a facilitator to get the offense rolling. Enter Chong Qui, a 5-8 junior from Baltimore and one of three starters at guard for PFW. The Mount St. Mary’s transfer, an All-Northeast Conference first team performer after averaging 15.1 points per game for the Mountaineers last season, distributed the ball excellently as Coffman’s club opened a 35-12 lead with 5:32 remaining in the first half.

With Godfrey returning for his senior season after running the point most of last year and logging heavy minutes, Coffman likes the depth he sees in the backcourt.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to do the last couple years, is bring in a point guard that can maybe take him off the ball,” Coffman said. “He was playing too many minutes last year. He was getting some tired turnovers, tired minutes last year. I get to watch video with him and hold him accountable.”

RJ Ogum’s dunk with 49 seconds remaining helped the Mastodons eclipse the century mark for the first time since a 102-71 victory against South Dakota on Jan. 30, 2019.

Wayne graduate Anthony Phillips went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for four points for Earlham, who saw Jaden Terry lead the way with 14.

PURDUE FORT WAYNE WOMEN 102, MANCHESTER 35: In the opener at the Coliseum, the Mastodons won despite head coach Maria Marchesano missing the game due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the coaching staff. After taking a 50-10 lead at halftime, PFW outscored the Spartans 31-9 in the third quarter.

Homestead graduate Sylare Starks led five double-figure scorers for the Mastodons (1-0) with 21 points. All 10 players featuring for PFW scored at least four points, while Eva Bazzoni netted nine to lead Manchester (0-1). Carroll product Macy Miller added five points for the Spartans in her return to the Summit City.