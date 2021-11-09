Rebuilding culture, coach's 1st mission

Before she could change things on the court, new Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball coach Maria Marchesano knew she had to fix things away from the gym. Since taking the job in March, Marchesano has worked to change the culture for a squad that finished 1-22 last year.

That meant meeting together with the team sports psychologist, taking on the rope course, playing beach volleyball and going to the movies as a group. It even meant leading the singing in a team Tik Tok video, whipping her hair around and lip syncing while her players danced behind her.

Say, what? One of Fort Wayne's ultimate competitors (all-state in basketball and softball at Elmhurst) actually cutting loose? Did an entity take over Maria Marchesano's body?

“That's sort of out of my character,” Marchesano said with a laugh. “They made me do it, and it's good for the program. It's good for them to have fun with me.

“A huge focus of ours is making the game fun again because at the end of the day we are so blessed to be able to play this game. I think for the most part they are having a good time.”

Fun isn't a word that's been used around the program for a long time. The Mastodons' last winning season was in 2010-11, and that's the only one since 2000-01. Only five teams won at least 10 games since 2001.

Including a 20-game losing streak to start, last season was the worst in program history. After leading Mount St. Mary's to the Northeast Conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth, Marchesano came home to start over. She's used to rebuilding programs having done so at four previous stops. This might be her biggest challenge.

“From July until now, we've spent a lot of time on building our chemistry on and off the court,” Marchesano said. “We're really trying to develop what our culture is going to be, how we're going to approach it. It's really about building bonds with the kids and building that relationship. I'm a tough coach, but you can't coach them tough until you have a good relationship with them.”

And now the real fun begins as PFW opens the season at home against Manchester at 5 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum. Then the Mastodons travel to Ball State on Friday.

The roster lacks depth, experience and size. Only six players return, and there are four freshmen and three transfers, including Homestead product Sylare Starks.

“Let's be young together and let's grow together,” Marchesano said. “Everything we work for every single day isn't just for this year. It's for next year and the year after. Our goal as a staff is to be a completely different team in March than we are right now.”

There's a desire for respect, to be able to use last year's results as motivation and keep growing in the right direction.

“You take baby steps and you keep moving forward,” she said. “One of these days we'll knock off a team that's not ready for us.”

Which will probably lead to an even more fun video.