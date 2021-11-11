USF looks to play spoiler against top-10 opponent

Those in attendance at Saint Francis' season finale Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium should find themselves on spoiler alert. Although the Cougars won't make the NAIA playoffs, the chance to play a little role reversal and possibly keep the visitors out of the postseason ranks high on the list of goals when Saint Francis plays host to Concordia-Ann Arbor.

“That's the goal,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “You have to keep going and keep pressing each and every week.”

In March, a 36-yard field goal in the final minute propelled the Cardinals to a 24-21 home victory. In that contest, Saint Francis picked up 24 first downs to Concordia's 13, but that defeat played a crucial role in keeping the Cougars, who finished 17th in the final NAIA FirstDown PlayBook poll, out of the playoffs.

At 7-1, No. 9 Concordia likely sews up a berth in the postseason with a victory Saturday, particularly coming out of the Mid-States Football Association, a league featuring five teams ranked in the top 20 nationally. But if the Cougars (3-5) pull off the victory? Concordia could possibly find itself in that same position USF held in the spring – the first team out of the postseason.

“We're looking to ruin Concordia's playoff hopes, really,” quarterback Heath Simmons said. “You need some type of goal, and we're looking to beat a team that beat us last year in a wacky season in the spring. We're going to build on it, get back to practice and get back to what we've been doing.”

Donley points to his 2014 squad as one that ultimately turned his program around, as the four seasons that followed a 6-5 season seven years ago yielded two national titles and two appearances in the national semifinals.

Although the 2014 team and this year's squad both fell short of the standard of excellence that's defined Saint Francis – just two losing seasons since the program's inception in 1998 – Donley explained that 2014 featured veterans without great leadership, while this year's Cougars possess plenty of emerging leaders.

“We don't have many veterans, so we have to get (leadership) from younger kids,” Donley said. “Our veteran kids are walking around on the sidelines.”

Count Simmons among those players growing as their playing time increases. Replacing the MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year in Matt Crable understandably proved a weighty challenge. But Simmons' growth as this season has progressed, coupled with a defense starting to round into form, gives rise to the promise of better days ahead.

“We're still relatively young, but the underclassmen have played a lot of football now,” Simmons said. “I think those guys are really starting to take leadership roles as the season's gone on.”

As for this year? There's still one final chance to put it all together.