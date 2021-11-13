USF falls in season finale

Success in all three phases of football is crucial when trying to win as an underdog.

Saint Francis struggled to run the ball on offense and special teams turned troublesome for the Cougars as well in Saturday’s 37-7 loss to No. 9 Concordia at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Saint Francis gained just 17 yards on 32 attempts and special teams saw a bad snap on one punt attempt sail out of the its end zone for a safety. Concordia blocked another punt, recovering the ball for a touchdown.

“It’s one of those things that those kids don’t try to make those mistakes, but when you’re an underdog there’s no margin for error,” Saint Francis assistant coach Joey Didier said. “Mistakes like that eliminate that margin. When you’re down and you have to play elite in all three phases of the game, it put us in a tough spot.”

While the Cardinals improved to 8-1 with the win, including a 6-1 mark in the Mid-States Football Association, Saint Francis (3-6, 2-5) wrapped up its first sub-.500 season since the program’s inaugural campaign in 1998. That uncharacteristic year affords the Saint Francis staff, rife with coaches sporting tenures of over a decade, an unprecedented opportunity.

“It’s a reset point, it really is,” Saint Francis assistant coach Patrick Donley said. “It starts in recruiting next week. With a season like this, it’s not customary here at USF, so we have to look at every facet and see what we’re doing. Everything has to be reevaluated.”

Saturday saw the return of Rece Roney to the offensive line, a bright spot as the talented lineman tore his ACL on the Cougars’ third offensive series in the season opener. That injury, one of a significant number Saint Francis sustained throughout the year, forced freshmen into roles that proved challenging, but could pay dividends in the future.

“We played a lot of young guys,” Didier said. “They get better throughout the season, but you have to live with the ups and downs. You have a 17-18-year-old kid playing against a 22-year-old man. Sometimes you’ll get pushed around on the line.

“We now have a very big body of work to improve through the offseason. That’s what we can do, take all this information and put it into a plan to make the best possible offseason.”

And as Donley explained, that planning commences immediately.

“It’s hard to improve after success and after championships,” Donley said. “It’s easy to improve after adverse times. It was a difficult season, but it’s easier to get the focus in a positive direction. We haven’t had a normal offseason since 2018. Now we have to put the pedal down in recruiting, and how the season ended will make everyone open to all the improvements we can make.”