Homestead grad wins cross country race

Homestead graduate Evie Bultemeyer, now at Trine, won the individual competition in the Great Lakes Regional at Shelbyville.

She finished the 6K cross-country event in 21:16.2, winning by 36 seconds for her second regional title.

"Our women's team had an awesome race," coach Zach Raber said. "Evie led from the gun and cruised to her second regional title. It really was a total team effort."

Hope College won the team title and Trine finished fifth and is hoping for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III championships.

Trine’s men’s team finished 11th, as John Carroll won, led by top 8K finisher Alex Phillip (00:27.4). East Noble graduate Noah Acker placed 24th for the Thunder in 25:32, a career best.