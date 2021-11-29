PFW comes up short at tourney in Florida

Ra Kpedi had the first double-double of his career – 15 points and 12 rebounds – but Purdue Fort Wayne's men's basketball team lost 85-78 to Florida Gulf Coast at the Hilton Garden Inn FGCU Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida.

Kpedi, who made 4 of 6 shots, had six offensive rebounds.

Jalon Pipkins led the Mastodons (3-3) with 16 points. Deonte Billups and Damian Chong Qui had 14 each.

FGCU (6-2) was paced by Tavian Dunn-Martin's 27 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He was 5 of 10 from 3-point range Sunday. Teammate Kevin Samuel had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mastodons open Horizon League play Thursday at Memorial Coliseum against Wright State.

INDIANA TECH 58, WARNER 54: At Kingsport, Tennessee, the Warriors (7-4) were paced by Josh Kline's 15 points – he made 5 of 11 shots – and 11 rebounds.

Rog Stein added 11 points and Lucas Lehrman had 10.

Warner (6-2) got 14 points from Blaize Darling Jr. and 13 from Logan West.

Women

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS EDWARDSVILLE 68, PFW 56: At Edwardsville, Illinois, Jaida Hampton scored 14 points with six rebounds for SIUE (3-2), which made only 34.3% of its shots.

The Mastodons weren't much better shooting – 35.7% – and they were paced by Riley Ott's 11 points. She was 1 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Shayla Sellers added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for PFW (2-2).

Freshman Jazzlyn Linbo had a team-best eight rebounds with four points.

BALL STATE 73, ST. JOSEPH'S 67: At Katy, Texas, Thelma Dis Agustsdottir had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals (3-2).

Anna Clephane and Annie Rauch added 12 points each.

St. Joseph's (1-6) was led by Mackenzie Smith's 17 points and five rebounds.