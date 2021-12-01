Davidson lead Grace to upset of No. 1 Saint Francis

Frankie Davidson made 15 of 22 shots and finished with 35 points to lead the host Grace’s men’s basketball team to an 83-69 victory Wednesday over Saint Francis, the top-ranked team in the NAIA according to the coaches’ poll.

Grace, undefeated at 10-0 (3-0 in Crossroads League), got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Elijah Malone. Jake Wadding added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The 13th-ranked Lancers shot 51.6% from the field, far better than the Cougars’ 33.3%.

Saint Francis (10-1, 2-1) got 23 points and nine rebounds from Antwaan Cushingberry. Dan McKeeman and Zane Burke had 14 points apiece.

INDIANA TECH 111, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 76: At the Schaefer Center, Grant Smith had 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting for the Warriors (8-4, 4-2 in WHAC), and Josh Kline added 14 points. Michigan-Dearborn (1-7, 1-4) was paced by Elwood Tomlinson’s 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

WESTERN ILLINOIS 93, BALL STATE 80: In Macomb, Illinois, Luke Bumbalough led four Cardinals in double figures with 17 points but Ball State fell to 3-4. Bumbalough finished in double digits for the fourth-straight game and led the team with a game-high nine rebounds. Miryne Thomas posted a 14-point performance for back-to-back games in double figures. Jaylin Sellers recorded a career-high 11 points. Demarius Jacobs made it four players in double digits with 10 points.

Women

No. 14 INDIANA TECH 81, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 56: At the Schaefer Center, Taya Andrews converted 7 of 10 shots for 18 points with five rebounds to lead the Warriors (10-1, 5-0 in WHAC). Emma Tuominen made 7 of 16 shots for 17 points. And Erika Foy had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana Tech, which led 51-41 in boards. Michigan-Dearborn (2-9, 1-4) got 13 points from Abby Fullerton, who made 3 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

SAINT FRANCIS 66, GRACE 63: At Winona Lake, Cassidy Crawford hit 8 of 12 shots and totaled 20 points with seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-4, 2-1), who outshot the Lancers 54.8% to 32.7%. Reganne Pate added 14 points for Saint Francis, which led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter. For Grace (5-4, 0-3), Maddie Ryman had 14 points and Kiersten Poor 11.

PURDUE 53, GEORGIA TECH 52: At West Lafayette, Jeanae Terry made a floating jump shot from the paint at the buzzer for the victory. Madison Layden had 13 points for the Boilermakers (6-2) and Terry added nine points and seven rebounds. Georgia Tech (5-2) was paced by Digna Strautmane’s 18 points.