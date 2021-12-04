No. 1 Saint Francis loses to Indiana Wesleyan

The No. 1 Saint Francis Cougars lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling 100-89 to No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan at the Hutzell Center.

Freshman guard Zane Burke led the Cougars (10-2; 2-2 Crossroads) in scoring with 23 points and went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc, while Jalan Mull (17 points) and Antwaan Cushingberry (16) each had six assists to lead the team. David Ejah had 15 points.

The Cougars shot 50 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 70 percent from the free throw line.

Michael Thompson III led the Wildcats (10-1; 4-0) with 25 points and Dan Largey added 23 points and eight rebounds.

GRACE 88, BETHEL 67: ln Mishawaka, the Lancers improved to 11-0 with a dominant in a wire-to-wire performance that helped them improve upon their second best start in program history. The Lancers were led by Jake Wadding who scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Grace (4-0 Crossroads) got a big game from Elijah Malone with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Eddie Gill IV added 10 points and nabbed two steals. Cade Gibbs added seven points.

INDIANA TECH 78, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 53: At the Schaefer Center, Josh Kline scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead the Warriors. Rog Stein added 17 points, Steve Helm scored 12, and Grant Smith provided 10 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Indiana Tech (9-4, 5-2 WHAC).

Women

INDIANA TECH 71, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 52: At the Schaefer Center, Kyra Whitaker scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting to the lead the Warriors. Erika Foy had 16 points and eight rebounds and Taya Andrews added 10 points for Indiana Tech (11-1, 6-0 WHAC).

INDIANA WESLEYAN 81, SAINT FRANCIS 70: At the Hutzell Center, sophomore guard Reganne Pate led the Cougars (5-5; 2-2 Crossroads) with 16 points while junior forwards Meleah Kunkel and Cassidy Crawford each chipped in with 12 and 11 points.

PITTSBURGH 64, BALL STATE 54: In Muncie, Amber Brown led the Panthers with 17 points as the visitors built a 10-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter and held on for the win. Redshirt junior Anna Clephane led the Cardinals (4-3) again in scoring with 17 points while junior Sydney Freeman, a Central Noble graduate, ended the day with 10 points and five assists.