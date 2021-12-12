Mastodons get to .500 with win

Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 24 points and Jared Godfrey added 16 to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 78-65 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at the Gates Center.

Pipkins shot of 10 of 14 from the field, pacing a Mastodons (5-5) team that shot 55% and also went 15 of 19 from the foul line.

Godfrey scored 10 points in the first half and when he hit a 3-pointer late in the period he passed Bryson Scott for ninth on PFW's all-time scoring list at 1,281 points. Another Godfrey 3-pointer pushed the Mastodons to a 45-34 lead early in the second half and SEMO (5-5) was never closer than seven points again.

SOUTHEASTERN 74, SAINT FRANCIS 72: In Lakeland, Florida, the No. 1 Cougars dropped their fourth straight game after a 10-0 start despite 20 points and eight rebounds for Carroll graduate David Ejah and 19 points and seven assists for Antwaan Cushingberry. Southeastern scored the last six points after Cushingberry scored with 2:31 left to make it 72-68. The Cougars trailed 39-30 at halftime.

INDIANA TECH 70, LAWRENCE TECH 54: At the Schaefer Center, Reg Stein had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors (11-5, 6-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) won for the eighth time in nine games. The game was tied at 43 with 13:44 left, but the Warriors used a 13-2 run to take control. Leo graduate Blake Davison hit a pair of 3s during the run.

BUTLER 66, EASTERN ILLINOIS 54: In Indianapolis, Bryce Golden tied his career high with 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting as the Bulldogs (7-3) won their fourth straight. Aaron Thompson had 14 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs. Jair Bolden added 10 points.

Women

INDIANA TECH 72, LAWRENCE TECH 47: At the Schaefer Center, Emma Tuominen had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Warriors (13-1, 7-0) won their fourth straight to stay tied at the top of the WHAC with Rochester. Taya Andrews added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Lawrence Tech shot just 1 for 15 from 3-point range.

BALL STATE 81, UTAH STATE 55: In Muncie, the Cardinals (6-3) led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and weren't threatened again. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman scored 16 points on 4-for-9 3-point shooting and dished five assists for Ball State. Anna Clephane matched her teammate with 16 points.