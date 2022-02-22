Mastodons coach willing to speak out on race

When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball coach Ryan “Rock” Perrotte was home in Windsor, Ontario, caring for his mother. A Black man, he immediately understood the ramifications of Floyd's death and what it would mean for his adopted country.

“I knew the 'racial reckoning' that the U.S. was going through would be front-page material for several months, but then it would fade,” Perrotte said. “And that's exactly what has happened because the news cycle here is different.”

But Perrotte still thought about how to make a statement, a symbolic gesture through his team that could represent something meaningful in the process and hopefully spark discussion. On the initial serve of the season's first home match, he had his team take an eight-second violation, which would cost them a point and include a moment of silence. Then the public address announcer would inform the crowd of what happened and why.

Perrotte's team recently repeated the act to open the current season.

“It's not just about racism, it's about child abuse, sexism, ageism and any other -isms that you can think of, the wrongs of society, ...” he said. “That's why I do it.”

It's about pushing to learn and improve, which he has always done. Perrotte, 45, is in his seventh season as PFW's head coach after 13 years as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Arnie Ball. Before that, Perrotte was an outstanding middle hitter who helped the Mastodons earn a 1999 NCAA Tournament berth as a senior.

But in the 35 years Perrotte has been involved in volleyball in either Canada or this country, he's never experienced a moment of racism. So, why the need to make the symbolic gesture each season? It's because sports is an extension of society, a theme he speaks of often.

“Sports is a silly game. This is life,” he said. “To me, sports is the only – and I think this is true – place where the national anthem is played. Think about the gravity and grandeur of sport, and it's importance to nationalism. That's what sport is. It's an extension of society and nationalism on many scales. Sometimes it's political, sometimes it's financial. Sometimes it's about legal stuff and injustices.

“Sports touch so many avenues of society and people pay attention to it. That's why it's important. Sport people, athletes of all kinds, have a greater impact on society than what most people are willing to give them credit for. Whether you like them or not, that is a staple of being an athlete.”

Some hate that athletes have any influence with their statements, but Perrotte says their impact can't be quantified. Their public significance also isn't ever going to change.

And these are topics he feels he should be talking about with his team and others. After all, part of his job is being an educator. If his players are talking about these subjects, why wouldn't he want to be part of the discussion, even leading it in some ways?

The summer after Floyd's death, the American Volleyball Coaches Association asked Perrotte to give a Zoom presentation on race. At the time, he was the only Division I Black head coach in the country (now there are two), and he spoke for 75 minutes to coaches from all over the country about listening and understanding.

“People want to be heard,” he said. “For decades and centuries minorities and/or black people have been wanting to be heard and because they were limited in terms of being heard, that's why they express themselves in certain ways. Sometimes that is rioting, boycotts, protests and marches. Look at all that transpired in the '50s and '60s.”

The talk gave coaches direction in talking with their teams, and Perrotte received numerous thanks from his peers.

He's never been shy about expressing his beliefs, always willing to have thoughtful discussions where he listens more than he speaks. He tries to learn as much as he teaches, something he's always done either as a player or a coach. He says Americans are hypersensitive to racial issues and discussions now, especially after Floyd's death.

“I think it made white people question themselves when they shouldn't have,” he said. “One man's act made them question themselves. Just because somebody's great-great-great-grandfather had a slave, does not mean you are a racist. That's outrageous, and it was outrageous for people to sometimes push that narrative.

“That doesn't make you a racist and mean you should question who you are, what you are. No, it's just about life experience. It doesn't mean that you should be ignorant, of course. Just treat everybody kindly and nicely the way you want to be and everything will be OK. That was my big premise during my presentation.”

Perrotte says race relations in Canada are ahead of where they are in this country, but, ...

“Race relations in this country is so much better than people give it credit for, 100%,” he said. “We have the opportunity here to do things for the better. The topic of race in this country is far greater than it has been. Is it perfect? No. But it's far greater than it was. We're moving in that direction.”