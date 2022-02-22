Warriors on roll as tourney tips off

It has been more than six weeks since an Indiana Tech basketball team lost a game.

Since the Warriors women's team dropped a 58-55 heartbreaker to Lawrence Tech on Jan. 7, Tech has won a combined 23 consecutive games, cruising to men's and women's Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles and heading into this week's conference tournaments as favorites to defend its pair of 2021 crowns in those brackets.

“Shoot, we're just trying to catch (the women's team),” Tech men's coach Ted Albert said. “I think they go 26-4 or 27-3 pretty much every year, but obviously both of us putting 11 (straight wins) together is just a testament to our players' attention to detail and not letting days go by without taking advantage of them.”

The Tech women's team did Albert one better and went 27-2 this season, losing only to Lawrence Tech – a game it led by 11 in the fourth quarter – and to No. 22 Rio Grande, a team that finished 28-2. The Warriors won the WHAC going away, capturing their fourth regular-season title in five seasons, to go with a second-place finish and conference tournament championship in 2020-21.

They'll face No. 8 seed Madonna to kick off the tournament tonight at the Schaefer Center.

For their part, the Warriors men continued their upward trajectory under Albert's stewardship, finishing 24-6 and winning the conference title, their second in three seasons, by three games. If they win the conference tournament – in which they face Northwestern Ohio on Wednesday at the Schaefer Center – they'll equal the second-most wins in the 70-year history of the program.

Tech women's coach Jessie Biggs, who is also the school's athletic director, is as impressed with Albert's squad as he is with hers.

“It's pretty awesome,” Biggs said of the teams' dominance this season. “As a basketball coach, I watch (the men's team's) progression from October until now and they're playing their best basketball right now. ... I just appreciate from an outsider looking in, when I walk in the gym, they're happy, they're excited, they're enjoying basketball.”

The Warriors men have had plenty to enjoy in recent weeks, winning all 12 of their games since the calendar flipped to 2022.

Led by three returning first-team All-WHAC performers – Grant Smith, Rog Stein and Josh Kline, all of whom average at least 11 points and six rebounds – the Warriors have a team senior guard Cory McKinney called resilient and tough. McKinney, the reigning WHAC Defensive Player of the Year, provides plenty of that toughness and shoots 38% from 3-point range.

When Albert looks at his team, he sees a cohesive group filled with competitors, a team that is peaking at the right time.

“These guys love to compete, they love to win, they love the game of basketball, but first and foremost they love each other,” Albert said. “That's the key ingredient.”

Like the men, the Tech women returned three All-WHAC players, including two NAIA honorable mention All-Americans in Erika Foy and Kyra Whitaker.

While Foy and Whitaker have had outstanding seasons, fifth-year senior Warriors guard Emma Tuominen, an All-WHAC Defensive Team honoree last season, has stepped into the lead scoring role, averaging 14.6 points and shooting nearly 55% from the field.

Sharpshooters Bethany Worm (46% from 3-point range) and Eileen Salisbury (39%) help space the floor for a team that broke the 100-point mark against a solid Rochester squad in Tech's regular-season finale.

“It definitely helps that we have a lot of the same players we did last year,” said Tuominen, who, along with All-WHAC teammate Taya Andrews, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, decided to make use of the extra year of eligibility the NAIA extended during the coronavirus pandemic. “We're all really familiar with how we play and that's been an advantage. We all get along really, really well.”

For as successful as the Tech seasons have been, however, bigger goals remain. Both teams are looking to shake off early-round losses in the NAIA Tournament last season and make runs deep into March.

The Tech women are trying to advance past the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time during their current run of six straight 25-win seasons and spent a portion of a practice Friday working on press and press-break scenarios, in anticipation of tight games in the tournament.

The Tech men have lost in the first or second round in five straight NAIA Tournament appearances and enter postseason play with a chip on their collective shoulder.

“We've got a lot to prove,” McKinney said. “Obviously we came up short in past years. ... We have to prove we can take the next step at the national tournament. We want to continue to show our progress with that. ... We're not going to mess around. We're going in with a straight business mindset, just trying to get it done.

“We've got two nets to cut down (at the WHAC and NAIA tournaments) this year. We couldn't be more excited.”

