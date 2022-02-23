Cougars know stakes on eve of tournament

Saint Francis men's basketball coach Chad LaCross hasn't been verbalizing the stakes, the need for his team to pursue mistake-free basketball at a time one loss could end the season, because the players have been down this road before and know it well.

The postseason is upon the Cougars – starting with today's 7 p.m. game at the Hutzell Center against Huntington in the opener of the Crossroads League Tournament – and they're hoping to exceed their success of last year.

“We just want to do what we do, and do it at a high level, so we want to continue that. We understand that every night in the Crossroads League, if you don't bring your best then you're going to get beat. It's the same thing in the postseason,” LaCross said. “If you have one off night, it can cost you your season right now. We don't emphasize it and we don't talk about it, but we know what we have to get done. It starts with practice and preparation and the way we handle our business. Experience is going to be our strength and we've got to make sure we're focused and locked in here.”

The 15th-ranked Cougars are 23-7 (13-5 in conference) and seeded third in the tournament behind Indiana Wesleyan and Marian. The Cougars are banking that their experience – they finished 28-9 (8-4) last season, lost 86-71 to Marian in the Crossroads League title game and advanced to the national semifinals before losing 82-77 to Shawnee State – will help them advance further in 2022.

“We can't underestimate how beneficial that experience is going to be. Four of our starters played in the starting lineup in that Final Four run,” said junior Dan McKeeman, a Carroll graduate averaging 10.9 points. “Brayton Bailey, our fifth starter, played a lot down the stretch and in a lot of big games – especially in that Final Four game. We just have a lot of older guys who have been around the team and made long tournament runs, and they can help out some of the younger guys by letting them know what to expect and to just keep their cool, stay with the game plan.”

Saint Francis split with Huntington (21-9, 10-8) this season, winning 97-87 on Jan. 4 and losing 88-74 on Feb. 5, and a bit of a rivalry has developed between the northeast Indiana schools.

“The great part about playing in our league is there are so many really good teams and the proximity of all of us make for those natural rivalries,” LaCross said. “We've had some good battles with Huntington, and I'm sure with them playing extremely well, playing with a lot of confidence, we're going to have to play well at home to take care of business.”

For Huntington, Zach Goodline is averaging 17.9 points, Caleb Middlesworth 13.1, Ben Humrichous 12.5 and Lane Sparks 11.9. The Foresters have a bevy of players from northeast Indiana: Landen Jordan (Churubusco), Mitchell Wilson (Columbia City), Luke McClure (Churubusco), Hank Pulver (Huntington North), Jackson Paul (Churubusco) and Grant Simmons (Homestead).

The Cougars have much local flavor, too, with Jalan Mull (Blackhawk Christian), Zach Latham (New Haven), Zane Burke (Blackhawk), Thomas Latham (New Haven), Naylon Thompson (Bishop Luers), Ridley Zolman (Central Noble) and David Ejah (Carroll).

“It's a lot of fun. We've all known each other growing up and playing in city tournaments and city basketball leagues,” said McKeeman, adding they've melded well with players such as Antwaan Cushingberry from Indianapolis and Bailey from Bedford. “It's fun having guys that we've played with, or against, our whole lives.”

Cushingberry leads the Cougars in scoring at 22.2 points per game, followed by Ejah's 20.1 and 9.2 rebounds, McKeeman's 10.9 points and Mull's 10.6.

“We have recruits come in and we talk about our roster probably being as local as it's ever been, if you look up and down,” LaCross said. “It's always great to win with hometown guys and represent Fort Wayne and this area. We're proud of what we've done and what we've accomplished, and hopefully we have a great run this postseason.”

The key to such a run for the Cougars may be in their guard play – Cushingberry is averaging 4.7 assists and Mull 3.3 – and Ejah is an All-American candidate. But don't underestimate what the Cougars do on defense.

“I feel like our bread and butter comes from our defense,” McKeeman said. “I think when we're playing aggressive defensively and are making turnovers or making other teams uncomfortable, it can lead to some easy baskets offensively.”

