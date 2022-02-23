Lancers lifted by upset of Cougars

Grace women's basketball coach Dan Davis was so covered with water he felt like his head had been dunked in a pool.

The No. 6 seeded Lancers had drenched their coach with water when he came into the locker room after they defeated third-seeded Saint Francis 68-62 at the Hutzell Athletic Center on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Crossroads League Tournament.

“I know it's February, but that's March Madness right there, man,” Davis said. “What a game, what a game. ... I don't know if many people thought we could pull it off.”

The victory kept alive Grace's hopes of an earning NAIA Tournament bid. The Lancers (19-12) will face No. 2 seed Indiana Wesleyan in the semifinals Friday in Marion.

Grace had lost to Saint Francis in the first two meetings this season and the Cougars (17-9) came in riding a six-game win streak.

“We had the mindset we didn't want to lose to them a third time, especially on their home court,” said Warsaw graduate Maddie Ryman, who led the Lancers with 25 points. “We came back from a hard loss to Huntington (68-65 in the regular-season finale) and we were ready to bounce back because we were not going down like that.”

Saint Francis led 48-44 after baskets from Central Noble grad Meleah Kunkel and Cassidy Crawford to open the fourth quarter.

Crawford led all scorers with season-highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds – her second double-double in a row and of the season.

Grace responded with a 12-3 run. Karlee Feldman, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds, tied it at 49 with an old-fashioned 3-point play and, after a Kunkel basket, Peyton Murphy put the Lancers in front for good with a 3.

Ryman clinched the victory with six free throws in the final 26 seconds. She went 14 for 14 at the foul line.

The Lancers celebrated near midcourt as the final buzzer sounded and they received a standing ovation from the Grace fans when they exited the locker room.

“We have to make sure to stay focused,” Ryman said. “But we're so excited and we're so happy.”

Kunkel had 12 points and five rebounds for Saint Francis. Bellmont product Kenzie McMahon had eight points and eight rebounds for the Lancers.

The Cougars will have to wait until the NAIA Tournament bracket gets released March 7 to learn if their season will continue.

“When you look at all of the factors for what makes someone a national tournament team, I think we've checked off all the boxes,” Saint Francis coach Jason Ridge said. “We talked about it in the locker room, we were in control of some things and now we're going to have to sit back and wait. There's a really good life lesson there about if you want something you have to go get it.”

INDIANA TECH 66, MADONNA 26: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors (28-2) won their 12th straight to advance to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. Emma Tuominen had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Bishop Dwenger grad Taya Andrews added 10 points.

Men

TRINE 92, ADRIAN 63: In Angola, the Thunder (18-8) moved on to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament semifinals behind 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Nick Bowman.

dsinn@jg.net