Foresters foil Cougars in opener

Huntington's Zach Goodline arrived at the scorers' table and greeted a roaring Foresters student section a few feet away, returning the emotion the Huntington cheering contingent had mustered all night Wednesday as the Foresters slipped past No. 16 Saint Francis 80-74 in a Crossroads League Tournament quarterfinal at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

“That Huntington love is special,” Goodline said. “This is at Saint Francis and we had a little home-court advantage going it felt like. (When I greeted the crowd), I wanted to show love to all the people who show us love and I couldn't be more thankful.”

The Foresters (22-9) likely secured their status as an NAIA Tournament team with the victory and will move on to face No. 2 seed Marian (24-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.

Goodline notched 24 points and eight rebounds, and his pick-and-roll combination with center Caleb Middlesworth was called “lethal” by Foresters coach Kory Alford. Middlesworth scored 25 points and went 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Carroll graduate David Ejah poured in 25 points for Saint Francis and added 10 rebounds. Cougars guard Antwaan Cushinberry had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but went just 2 for 10 from 3-point range.

The Cougars went 4 of 23 from long distance, and coach Chad LaCross was critical of his team's defensive performance in the first half.

“There were some ways we backed down in the first half and that's what I told them at halftime,” LaCross said. “And honestly it's not just this game, it's been a stretch this season where we've been not great defensively.”

The Cougars (23-8) tightened up after trailing 47-42 at the break and took a 63-60 lead following a 13-0 run that featured six points from Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull, who totaled 14.

Huntington went in front 70-67 on a Middlesworth 3-pointer with 5:05 left, and Goodline and Peyton West added baskets to a seven-point cushion the Foresters protected in the final minutes.

“We play in what I think is the best NAIA conference in the country,” Alford said. “Win or lose, these games are setting us up to make a run in that national tournament. ... We've cemented it now with our résumé, but to compete in this league, that's what prepares you.”

Saint Francis will await its tournament opponent, which will be announced March 7.

GRACE 82, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 62: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the fifth-seeded Lancers (23-8) pulled a mild upset over the Crossroads League's No. 4 seed in a tournament quarterfinal. Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson racked up 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting, plus four assists and two steals. The Lancers will face No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan (26-5) in the semifinals in Marion at 3 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANA TECH 85, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 52: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 1 seed Warriors (25-6) won their 13th straight game to advance to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. Leo graduate Blake Davison poured in a career-high 21 points and made four 3-pointers. Rog Stein added 20 points and Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman chipped in 13. Tech will face Lourdes (22-7) at the Schaefer Center at 3 p.m. Saturday for a trip to the finals.

Women

TRINE 97, KALAMAZOO 39: In Angola, the top-seeded Thunder (23-2), won their 15th straight to advance to the semifinals of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament. Kayla Wildman led the way with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and Trine was up 27-6 at the end of the first quarter. No. 5 seed Alma (15-11) awaits Friday at Trine.

