Red-hot Mastodons focusing on Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman talks about the NCAA Tournament in recruiting.

With a program that is only in its 20th season in Division I, Coffman likes to play up the possibility of being on a team that is the first to reach a milestone for the Mastodons. Since he came to PFW as an assistant in 2011, Coffman’s teams have had plenty of firsts – first 20-win season, first regular-season conference title, first postseason appearance – but playing in the Big Dance remains elusive.

“We’re running out of firsts in our program,” Coffman said. “(The NCAA Tournament) is sort of that one (left). I talk about how it’s going to turn Fort Wayne upside down when we make that first NCAA Tournament.”

The 2021-22 version of the Mastodons is playing like a team capable of making that dream a reality. PFW has won seven straight, including a triple-overtime triumph over Horizon League leader Cleveland State on Valentine’s Day.

The winning streak has vaulted the Mastodons (18-10, 13-6 Horizon) into a precarious second place in the league. PFW has two regular-season games left and is lumped together in the conference standings with a group of four other teams battling for first-round byes in the Horizon League Tournament.

Cleveland State is locked into one of four byes, but the others are up for grabs, and the Mastodons can take a significant step toward securing one – and the right to host a tournament quarterfinal that comes with it – when they travel to Auburn Hills, Michigan, to face Oakland (18-10, 11-6) tonight. The Mastodons have never won eight straight in conference play.

“(Before the season) we did talk more championship talk than we ever have,” Coffman said. “We have a mature group that can manage that without getting caught looking in the future too much. You have to worry about the present. The Horizon League Tournament, that’s next week. We’re focusing on Oakland. ... It’s all about how do we put our best out there (today). Then, how do we put our best out there Saturday (at Detroit Mercy). Then we’ll start worrying about the tournament.”

The Golden Grizzlies, led by Horizon League Player of the Year candidate Jamal Cain (the league’s No. 2 scorer at 20.4 points per contest and its leading rebounder with 10 per game) defeated PFW 76-68 at Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 15 despite seven 3-pointers and 25 points from Mastodons guard Jarred Godfrey.

PFW’s chemistry has taken a leap since that defeat, and the Mastodons have won 10 of 12 games in the interim, propelled by a defense that ranks No. 1 in the Horizon League in opponent points per possession in conference games. They plan to treat the rematch with Oakland “like our championship game,” guard Jalon Pipkins said.

“We’re having fun out there, we’re doing everything we can to win the game,” Pipkins added. “Every guy out there is giving it their all. You can look in the media timeouts, (guys) picking each other up, telling each other, ‘Next play, better play.’ Just going out there and playing as hard as we can. It’s fun and I know (everyone) can see it, too.”

