PFW wins 8th straight, earns bye

Damian Chong Qui and Bobby Planutis scored 18 points apiece Thursday night to lead the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team to an 81-70 victory over Oakland, in front of an announced crowd of 3,183 at the Athletics Center O'Rena in Rochester, Michigan.

It was an eighth straight victory for the Mastodons (19-10, 14-6), who clinched a top-four spot for the Horizon League Tournament. The Mastodons will have a first-round bye and host a game March 3 at Memorial Coliseum, after they finish the regular season Saturday at Detroit Mercy.

Planutis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Chong Qui was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Jarred Godfrey added 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mastodons, who hit 32 of 59 (54.2%) from the field and 16 of 34 (47.1%) from 3-point range.

Oakland (18-11, 11-7) was led by Jalen Moore's 19 points and Micah Parrish's 18.

Women

GREEN BAY 73, PFW 57: At the Gates Center, Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks had 15 points apiece for the Mastodons (7-19, 5-13), who have lost four of their last five games. Shianne Johnson added nine points for the Mastodons. Green Bay (17-6, 13-4) was paced by Sydney Levy's 18 points and Callie Genke's 15.

NOTRE DAME 77, CLEMSON 56: At South Bend, Sonia Citron had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the No. 14 Fighting Irish (21-6, 13-4). Maya Dodson added 20 points, on 9 of 11 shooting, and nine rebounds.

MICHIGAN 62, MICHIGAN STATE 51: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting the No. 6 Wolverines (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten), which pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth. They were without DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown, who has a leg injury.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (14-13, 8-8) with 22 points.

OHIO STATE 78, PENN STATE 55: At Columbus, Ohio, Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Tanaya Beacham added 18 points for the No. 17 Buckeyes (21-5, 13-4), which clinched a top-four seed for the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting.

NORTHWESTERN 68, PURDUE 51: At Evanston, Illinois, Lauryn Satterwhite totaled 20 points for Northwestern (16-10, 8-7). Abbey Ellis had 12 points to lead the Boilermakers (16-12, 7-10).

IOWA 87, RUTGERS 78: At Piscataway, New Jersey, the No. 21 Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4) got 31 points from Caitlin Clark.

For Rutgers (9-19, 2-14), Lasha Petree and Jailyn Mason had 13 apiece.