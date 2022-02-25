Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 am
College basketball
PFW wins 8th straight, earns bye
Staff, news services
Damian Chong Qui and Bobby Planutis scored 18 points apiece Thursday night to lead the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team to an 81-70 victory over Oakland, in front of an announced crowd of 3,183 at the Athletics Center O'Rena in Rochester, Michigan.
It was an eighth straight victory for the Mastodons (19-10, 14-6), who clinched a top-four spot for the Horizon League Tournament. The Mastodons will have a first-round bye and host a game March 3 at Memorial Coliseum, after they finish the regular season Saturday at Detroit Mercy.
Planutis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Chong Qui was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Jarred Godfrey added 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mastodons, who hit 32 of 59 (54.2%) from the field and 16 of 34 (47.1%) from 3-point range.
Oakland (18-11, 11-7) was led by Jalen Moore's 19 points and Micah Parrish's 18.
Women
GREEN BAY 73, PFW 57: At the Gates Center, Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks had 15 points apiece for the Mastodons (7-19, 5-13), who have lost four of their last five games. Shianne Johnson added nine points for the Mastodons. Green Bay (17-6, 13-4) was paced by Sydney Levy's 18 points and Callie Genke's 15.
NOTRE DAME 77, CLEMSON 56: At South Bend, Sonia Citron had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the No. 14 Fighting Irish (21-6, 13-4). Maya Dodson added 20 points, on 9 of 11 shooting, and nine rebounds.
MICHIGAN 62, MICHIGAN STATE 51: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting the No. 6 Wolverines (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten), which pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the fourth. They were without DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown, who has a leg injury.
Nia Clouden led the Spartans (14-13, 8-8) with 22 points.
OHIO STATE 78, PENN STATE 55: At Columbus, Ohio, Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Tanaya Beacham added 18 points for the No. 17 Buckeyes (21-5, 13-4), which clinched a top-four seed for the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting.
NORTHWESTERN 68, PURDUE 51: At Evanston, Illinois, Lauryn Satterwhite totaled 20 points for Northwestern (16-10, 8-7). Abbey Ellis had 12 points to lead the Boilermakers (16-12, 7-10).
IOWA 87, RUTGERS 78: At Piscataway, New Jersey, the No. 21 Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4) got 31 points from Caitlin Clark.
For Rutgers (9-19, 2-14), Lasha Petree and Jailyn Mason had 13 apiece.
