Trine hockey prepares for matchup with No. 1

Alex Todd, Trine men's hockey coach, knew his team would have to work exceedingly hard this season to exceed outsiders' expectations. Not only has Todd seen his players bring a blue-collar, workmanlike attitude to the ice, he's seen them enjoy the grind of it, too.

Maybe that's why the Thunder is 19-8-0 and about to play probably the biggest game of its five-season history: a 7 p.m. Saturday contest against Adrian (26-1-0), the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III, at Adrian, Michigan, in the semifinals of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament.

“I think the guys showed up this season understanding how difficult it could be, but I think the thing that trumps all of it is just seeing their genuine enjoyment of the work and the fun they're having playing hockey after what they went through last year (going 5-10-1 during a pandemic-hindered season),” Todd said.

“We're still getting better because we're still out there having fun. We don't take days off and we don't practices for granted, and as a result it's been a lot of fun with a lot of energy. That's been able to help us on the ice quite a bit.”

If the legs of Trine's players were ever dragging this season, all anyone had to do to get things moving at frenetic pace was mention that the Thunder was picked by coaches to finish ninth in the 10-team NCHA.

“It felt a little disrespectful that other teams didn't respect us the way we felt we ought to be respected,” said senior Garrett Hallford, who has 10 goals and 31 points and is tied for Trine's scoring lead with Bobby Price (15 goals, 31 points). “It definitely gave us a little chip on the shoulder. Every day, if we weren't feeling it that day, it was just like, 'Hey, remember that all the other teams rated us ninth and that we're not going to make the playoffs.' It just kind of gave us that extra fuel that we needed.”

The Thunder advanced to the NCHA semifinals with a 3-2 victory last Saturday over Lawrence. Trine's Drew Welsch forced overtime with eight seconds left at Angola, battling his way through a scrum in front of the net to flick in a rebound, and Thad Marcola won it in overtime by executing a give-and-go with Chase McArdle. Marcola has 17 goals and 30 points.

Trine has had big victories before – it reached the NCHA semifinals in 2020 before losing to Adrian – but it had never finished more than one game above. .500. What had been gradual improvement with a fledgling program turned into a quantum leap this season.

“Each year, it just kind of seemed like every class of graduating seniors left their (mark on the) foundation,” Hallford said. “It's just like building a house, that first brick, the second brick, the third brick and now we're at the fourth brick and the house is already built. It's been really cool to see just how much it's changed this program for the better and it's just amazing to see the success that we've had.”

The goal, according to Todd, has been to avoid the complacency other new programs sometimes have because people don't expect much of them.

“We've had a couple extra wins every year and been able to get some wins in the playoffs, beat a couple of ranked teams, and I just think that it's such a testament,” Todd said. “Some teams in some places, they would maybe just go five or six years of being average or below average, and then all of a sudden try to get good. These guys, every year or every day, have said, 'If we can try to get one inch better, or one second faster, it's going to add up over time.' To be here five years and have the success we've had this year, it's really a testament to the kids and culture at Trine.”

Team speed is something that stands out with the Thunder and the greatest proof of its ascension would be a victory over Adrian, which Trine hasn't beaten in 16 tries. Trine has an outside shot of making the national tournament even with a loss, but it would rather control its fate by winning the NCHA, propelled by players such as Brendan Prappas (10 goals, 27 points), Justin Meers (7 goals, 19 points) and goalies Shane Brancato and Elias Sandholm.

“(Adrian) is a really good offensive team,” Hallford said. “But if we play our game, we match up really well against them. We're just as offensive as them. It's just who plays the better defense. In the past, they've gotten a few bounces here and there and it changes the game. I think we're ready to take that step forward and beat them by locking down defensively and making the most of our opportunities.”

