Billups leads Purdue Fort Wayne over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT — Deonte Billups had 18 points off the bench to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to an 81-78 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday, the Mastodons' ninth consecutive victory.

The Mastodons will play host to an Horizon League tournament quarterfinal round game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coliseum.

Jarred Godfrey had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (20-10, 15-6 Horizon League). Jalon Pipkins added 12 points, while Bobby Planutis scored 11.

Antoine Davis had 26 points and six rebounds to pace the Titans (13-14, 10-7). Matt Johnson scored a season-high 21 points. Noah Waterman had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Titans on the season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Detroit Mercy 62-60 on Jan. 13.