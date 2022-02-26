Top seed Tech rolls to final

For the fifth straight season, Indiana Tech women's basketball is in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

The top-seeded Warriors, ranked No. 17 in the country, reached the title game with an 87-56 win over No. 4 seed Concordia in the tournament semifinals Friday at the Schaefer Center, propelled by 25 points and a season-high seven 3-pointers from Kyra Whitaker and 17 points and 10 rebounds apiece from Erika Foy and Emma Tuominen.

Tuominen added six assists and Foy chipped in four blocks as the Warriors (29-2) won their 12th straight.

“They're here to win a conference championship and they're here to win a regular-season championship,” Warriors coach Jessie Biggs said of her team, which won its fourth WHAC title in five years during the regular season. “They do a very good job of paying attention to detail in scout and being prepared and getting in the right mindset.

“They're feeling pretty confident right now, which they should.”

The Warriors will face No. 2 seed Rochester (23-8) for the title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Schaefer Center. Tech has defeated Rochester handily twice this season.

Whitaker got hot right away against Concordia, hitting three 3-pointers in the first 7:38 to help stake the Warriors to a 19-2 lead as the Cardinals (19-12) started the game 1 for 12 from the field.

“It feels good to start out hitting them early,” Whitaker said. “We were just moving the ball really well, and we have great team chemistry right now.”

The Warriors extended their lead to 20 in the second quarter and Whitaker helped put the game away in the third with 10 points in the final 3:50 of the period. She got the flurry started with her fifth 3-pointer, pushing the Tech advantage to 54-28, and then drilled a step-back jumper from 18 feet with a hand in her face.

The honorable mention All-American followed with a nifty finger roll on a drive through the lane and capped the spurt with a 25-foot 3-pointer as time expired in the quarter to put the Warriors in front 67-35 heading to the fourth. Whitaker held her follow through on the buzzer-beater as teammates surrounded her on the way back to the bench.

“She's a catch-and-shoot (player),” Biggs said of Whitaker. “She's 8 of 10 from the 3-point line on catch-and-shoots, I feel like. She's just one of those kids that once the first one goes, you're like, 'Well, it's going to be a good day.'”

Whitaker was 9 for 13 from the field, Tuominen was 8 for 11 and the Warriors shot nearly 59%, while Concordia managed just 37.5%.

Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews scored 12 points and had two steals for the Warriors. Area products Laney Steckler (Carroll), Bree Dossen (Heritage) and Dori Javins (Bishop Luers) scored in the final minutes.

TRINE 75, ALMA 62: In Angola, the No. 1 seed Thunder (24-2) won their 16th straight to advance to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament finals. Tara Bieniewicz scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Trine will face No. 2 seed Hope (25-1) at 7 p.m. today in the finals in Angola. The Thunder ended Hope's nation-best 61-game win streak in January.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 60, GRACE 44: In Marion, the sixth-seeded Lancers (19-13) fell in the Crossroads League Tournament semifinals against the No. 2 seed despite 14 points from Kiersten Poor and 13 for Karlee Feldman.

Men

CALVIN 75, TRINE 54: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the No. 3 seed Thunder (18-9) saw their MIAA Tournament run end in the semifinals despite 12 points and six rebounds from Emmanuel Megnanglo. Huntington North grad Mitch Geller added eight points.

dsinn@jg.net