Horizon League honors Coffman

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball coach Jon Coffman was named Horizon League Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday, and guard Deonte Billups earned Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Coffman won his second Coach of the Year honor after leading PFW to a share of the Horizon League crown and nine straight wins to finish the regular season. He was also voted the top coach in his team's conference in 2016, when the Mastodons shared the Summit League regular-season title.

Billups, a junior who started for most of his first two seasons on campus, averaged a career-high 9.3 points and shot a career-best 41.4% from 3-point range while ranking third in the Horizon League in made 3s with 67. He is the first Mastodon to win Sixth Man of the Year since Mo Evans did it in the Summit League in 2014.

In addition, Jarred Godfrey earned First-Team All-Horizon League honors after leading the league with a 60.4% true shooting percentage. Loyola Chicago transfer Jalon Pipkins was named third-team all-conference and All-Defensive Team.

On the women's side, guard Shayla Sellers was named Third-Team All-Horizon League and Ryin Ott was selected to the conference's All-Freshman Team.

Davidson honored

Grace men's basketball player Frankie Davidson was selected Crossroads League Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Grace defeated Mount Vernon Nazarene 82-62 and No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan 84-76 to reach the conference tournament championship. Davidson averaged 24.5 points and shot 62%, including 42% from beyond the arc.

The Lancers face Marian 7 p.m. today in Indianapolis.

NCAA colors

On Friday, 10 Fort Wayne facilities will change exterior lighting to NCAA blue. It's being done to celebrate the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament, which will stage its Final Four at Memorial Coliseum on March 18 and 19.

The changed light can best be viewed Friday morning and night at Ash Skyline Plaza Garage, Fort Wayne Visitors Center, Lincoln Tower, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge, Memorial Coliseum digital board, Parkview Field digital board, Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, Rousseau Centre, Turnstone digital board, and Wells Street Bridge.