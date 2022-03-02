Warriors claim 4th straight championship

Indiana Tech cut down the nets once again at the Schaefer Center on Tuesday after defeating Rochester in an 85-83 down-to-the-wire thriller to capture the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

It was the fourth WHAC Tournament title in a row for the Warriors, all of which have been punctuated by celebrations, trophy-raisings and net-cuttings in their home digs.

“It's always a great feeling (to win a championship),” Tech coach Jessie Biggs said. “Our players, it's what their standard is and what their expectation is at the beginning of the year and it's building up to this point.”

Emma Tuominen led the Warriors (30-2) to their 14th straight victory with a season-high 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews added 17 points and eight assists. Tech has won 30 games in four of the last five seasons.

“Our season, all this season has been revenge season,” Andrews said. “Last year it didn't end the way we wanted to (a loss in the second round of the NAIA Tournament). ... We've had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, but we've all stuck together and this is just another example of us sticking together.”

Indiana Tech, which also won the WHAC regular-season crown, will learn its next opponent during the NAIA Tournament bracket reveal Thursday. The Warriors will open national tournament play March 11 or 12.

The Warriors, who defeated Rochester 102-63 on Feb. 14, looked as though they might cruise to the championship when they raced out to a 44-29 halftime behind 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting from Tuominen, whom the visitors could not stop from getting to the rim.

Rochester cut the deficit to 53-48 with 3:07 left in the third quarter, forcing a handful of turnovers with a full-court press. Tuominen scored on a drive to the basket to stop a 7-0 run, and Andrews added a layup and then dished to Bethany Worm for a 3-pointer, part of a 9-0 Tech spurt to end the third quarter.

Andrews finished strong inside plus a foul with 2:56 left in the game to put the Warriors in front 80-70, but Rochester's Elysia Mattos turned in a brilliant finishing kick, scoring 11 points in the final 50 seconds. When she hit a leaning 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play, Rochester sliced the deficit to 82-81.

Andrews missed a pair of free throws, and the visitors had a chance to grab the lead, but Kyra Whitaker drew an offensive foul in the post and then hit a pair of foul shots. Mattos air-balled a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, the only long-range shot she missed in a 4-for-5 performance.

“It was kind of scary,” Andrews said of the late Rochester comeback. “But at the same time, we all just dug deep and gritted out the win.”

Tuominen was named WHAC Co-Player of the Year and Biggs earned the league's Coach of the Year honor.

ROBERT MORRIS 70, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 56: In Moon Township, Pennsylvania, the Mastodons (7-21) saw their first season under coach Maria Marchesano come to an end in the Horizon League Tournament. Shayla Sellers led PFW with 16 points, Ryin Ott had 13 and Homestead graduate Sylare Starks had eight.

Men

GRACE 86, MARIAN 85: In Indianapolis, the Lancers (25-8) captured their first Crossroads League Tournament title since 2012 behind 15 points apiece from Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson and Elijah Malone. The Lancers beat the Nos. 7 and 12 teams in the country back to back to win the title.

dsinn@jg.net