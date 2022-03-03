Area NAIA basketball teams get tourney bids

Indiana Tech women's basketball, winner of 14 straight games, received a No. 5 seed in the NAIA Tournament, the NAIA announced Thursday. The Warriors (30-2), fresh off Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, will face No. 12 seed Pikeville (18-13) in the Opening Round in Dayton, Tennessee.

All Opening Round games are March 11. Winners play March 12.

The Saint Francis women (17-9) got a No. 13 seed. The Cougars will face fourth-seeded Dakota Wesleyan (26-7) in Omaha, Nebraska. The Cougar men (23-8), coming off a Final Four appearance last season, got a No. 4 seed and will take on 13-seeded Northwestern College (21-10) in Wichita, Kansas.

The Tech men (25-7), who won the regular-season WHAC crown, got a 10-seed and will face No. 7 seed Southwestern (25-7) in Marion on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan. Grace (25-8), surprise winner of the men's Crossroads League Tournament, is a No. 7 seed and will take on 10th-seeded Cumberlands (20-12) in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

The No. 12 seed Huntington men (22-10) will face fifth-seeded Georgetown (25-7) in Montgomery, Alabama.