Thursday, March 03, 2022 11:00 pm
Godfrey, PFW beat UIC in Horizon quarterfinals
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Illinois-Chicago 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.
Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.
Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
