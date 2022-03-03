Godfrey, PFW beat UIC in Horizon quarterfinals

Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Illinois-Chicago 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.

Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.

Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.