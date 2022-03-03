Mastodons start quest for 1st Big Dance ticket tonight

Jarred Godfrey has had one overarching goal since arriving at Purdue Fort Wayne in 2018.

“After I heard we'd never been to the tournament, I wanted to be part of that first group that made it to the NCAA Tournament,” the three-time all-conference guard said.

Godfrey and the Mastodons are three wins away from reaching that goal. They can grab the first of those when they face No. 8 seed Illinois Chicago tonight at Memorial Coliseum in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to March Madness.

The Mastodons (20-10) won their final nine games of the regular season, their longest win streak as a Division I program, to earn a share of the conference title and the No. 2 seed in the tournament. With that seed came a first-round bye and the right to play host to a quarterfinal game.

The semifinals and finals will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Monday and Tuesday.

PFW has been in this position before.

The Mastodons won a share of the Summit League title in 2016 and got the top seed in the conference tournament but lost 69-68 in the semifinals to North Dakota State. Two years earlier, they were the No. 2 seed and reached the championship game before falling 60-57 to the Bison.

With those experiences, the Mastodons took little time to celebrate their regular-season conference crown.

“We all know our job isn't done yet,” Godfrey said. “We didn't play how we played (down the stretch) just to win the regular-season championship.

“We have much bigger goals than that.”

The journey begins with a matchup against the Flames (14-15), who reached the quarterfinals with an 80-69 win at ninth-seeded Milwaukee on Tuesday.

While UIC was the higher seed for that first-round matchup, they were not permitted to play host to the game as punishment for not giving the Horizon League the required year's notice for a planned departure to the Missouri Valley Conference. The Horizon League originally barred the Flames from all conference championship participation, but changed that plan after appeals from UIC athletes.

“They have an edge about them,” PFW coach Jon Coffman said. “This is their last hurrah in the Horizon League, so they have some motivation. They're playing at a high level right now; they went on the road, so they're feeling some confidence.

“They feel like if they come here to Fort Wayne, they can even it all out and go to a neutral site (for the semifinals).”

The Flames are led by slashing guard Damaria Franklin and his 18 points and seven rebounds per contest. They scored the first 11 points Feb. 12 in their lone matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne this season, but the Mastodons came back to win 73-66 behind 20 points from Damian Chong Qui.

While UIC has plenty of motivation, the Mastodons have a little edge to them, as well. In addition to the NCAA Tournament stakes, they have not forgotten getting picked ninth in the league before the season.

“We still think about that to this day,” All-Horizon guard Jalon Pipkins said. “We've got a chip on our shoulder and I think everybody is locked in and ready to make a run.”

dsinn@jg.net