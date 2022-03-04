1 down, 2 to go for PFW

Deonte Billups waved his arms at the Memorial Coliseum crowd, conducting the symphony of cheers raining down in the final seconds of Purdue Fort Wayne's 78-72 win over Illinois Chicago on Thursday in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

The No. 2 seed Mastodons moved within two wins of the NCAA Tournament behind 22 points from Jarred Godfrey, 21 from Jalon Pipkins and a defense that forced 16 UIC turnovers that led to 20 PFW points.

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-10) has won 10 games in a row, the longest streak since the program moved to Division I, and 16 of its last 19.

“It feels great,” Godfrey said of the victory. “We're hunting one more game, one more win, we're taking it one game at a time. We're going to enjoy this win tonight, but come tomorrow morning we're going to be on to the next because we're not trying to just win one game, we're trying to win the whole thing.”

The Mastodons will face No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky (19-11), which they split with this season, in the tournament semifinals at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

PFW led by as many as 17 in the first half and was in front 42-29 at halftime, but the eighth-seeded Flames clawed back, hitting 5 of 9 3-point attempts to start the second half. Damaria Franklin made the fifth of those long-range shots to put UIC up 61-60 with 5:23 left, its first lead since 11-10.

Damian Chong Qui responded for the Mastodons, slicing to the rim and drawing contact. He hit a pair of free throws and followed with a corner 3-pointer, PFW's first 3 of the second half. Pipkins then floated through the lane and scored from 8 feet to make it a 7-0 Mastodons run.

Chong Qui notched 14 points and three assists.

“It's tournament basketball, everybody's coming ready to play,” Godfrey said. “(UIC) did a great job of not quitting and staying resilient and they gave us a really good shot, but I feel like this team has been a great response team all year, just when it comes to ... adversity we've been through.”

UIC closed within three with 55 seconds left, but Pipkins answered with a strong drive to the basket for an old-fashioned 3-point play and a 75-69 lead.

“It's a group that has proven to each other they will consistently respond and make plays on both ends and just have a good poised demeanor,” Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. “That's a mature group.”

PFW started just 2 of 9 from the field and fell behind 11-7, but Billups halted the cold start with a 3-pointer from the left wing, turning to shush the UIC bench after the ball swished through the net.

Billups' shot kicked off a 16-0 Mastodons run, which included a between-the-legs bounce pass from Pipkins to Godfrey for a 3 and a stretch of five UIC turnovers in a row forced by the swarming PFW defense.

“I don't know which was better, the crowds we had around the ball (on defense) or the crowd in the Coliseum,” Coffman said. “They both contributed to (the 16-0 run). ... We're going to guard you mano-a-mano, and our runs are really coming from great defense.”

It was the final game in the Horizon League for the Flames, who will be in the Missouri Valley Conference next season.

dsinn@jg.net