Tech women repeat at indoor nationals

Indiana Tech’s women’s track team won its second straight indoor national championship on Saturday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. The Warriors amassed 127 points, increasing its national championship-winning total by 16 from last year in claiming their third national title in six years.

Destiny Copeland won the national title in the long jump on Friday, then won the triple jump on Saturday, leaping 12.19 meters to claim first place at nationals in the event for the second time in three years. Tech also won the high jump for the second straight year, with Juanita Webster-Freeman clearing 5-8 ½ to win the event while teammate Erica Xayarath took third at 5-7 ½.

Tech also saw Krista Boese, Xuxa Peart, Lilly Griewe and Lisa Voyles team to win the distance medley relay, while Jo’Deci Irby, Soyinne Grenyion, Olaide Olapade and Destinee McGrady won the 1600-meter relay. Voyles also won the 1,000-meter race in 2:48.46, claiming her second straight national title in the event after competing for Cumberlands (Ky.) in 2021.

In the men’s meet, defending NAIA indoor track national champion Indiana Tech came up just short in winning another national title, as Oklahoma City edged the Warriors, 62-59.

Huntington’s Dylan Felger won the 600-meter national title in 1:16.12, breaking the previous national record time of 1:16.72 set in 2015. Tech finished 1-2 in the 200, with Zayquan Lincoln winning the national title in 20.8 seconds while teammate Daunte O’Banion ran to a runner-up finish in 21.05.