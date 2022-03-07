Hottest teams in Horizon face off

In the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, Purdue Fort Wayne is the odd team out.

Among the four semifinalists, PFW is the only program that has not reached an NCAA Tournament in the last five seasons. In fact, the Mastodons have never been there. They will try to make up for that gap in experience with supreme belief in one another.

“I think we're the best team in this league and we're going to show it this week,” point guard Damian Chong Qui said.

The No. 2 seed Mastodons, regular-season co-champions in the league, take on No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky in the second of the two semifinals tonight at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The winner will advance to Tuesday's final, where it will face the victor of Monday's first game between top-seeded Cleveland State and No. 4 seed Wright State. The tournament champion receives the Horizon League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

While Cleveland State was on top of the league standings most of the season, it was PFW (21-10) and Northern Kentucky (19-11) that entered the tournament with the most momentum. The Mastodons have won 10 games in a row, one shy of the program record and the longest streak since the program moved to Division I for the 2002-03 season.

Northern Kentucky has won 13 of its last 15, with both losses to Detroit Mercy, which the Norse then dispatched 77-59 in the tournament quarterfinals.

“(Northern Kentucky) is playing at a high, high level,” Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. “It's probably two of the hottest teams in the country between them and us. ... It's going to be a great college basketball game.”

The Mastodons and Norse split two games in the regular season, both teams winning at home. Purdue Fort Wayne won the first matchup 71-57 behind 21 points from guard Jalon Pipkins. Pipkins scored 18 in the second meeting, but PFW turned the ball over 17 times and surrendered 16 points off those giveaways in a 59-49 loss. Northern Kentucky is 14th in the country in steals per game with 9.1.

Those 49 points in the second matchup equaled the fewest PFW has scored all season. The Mastodons have topped 70 points in every game during their current win streak.

If Northern Kentucky again frustrates the Mastodons with their unique mix of matchup zone and switching man-to-man defenses, Purdue Fort Wayne will have to rely on its own defense, which is the best in the Horizon League, according to Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.

In each of the first two meetings, the Mastodons held the Norse to less than 38% from the field. In a quarterfinal victory over Illinois Chicago, PFW took control with a 16-0 first-half run that featured a string of five consecutive Flames turnovers.

“What makes us so good is pride,” guard Deonte Billups said. “We all take pride in our defense. On the court playing defense, we play as one, not as individuals.”

If the Mastodons are able to get stops, they will also have to keep Northern Kentucky off the glass – the Norse are 16th in the country in offensive rebounding with 12.8 per game.

A victory tonight would send the Mastodons to the conference tourney finals for the first time since 2014 and bring them within one victory of their first Division I NCAA Tournament bid.

“They don't want it to end,” Coffman said. “It's survive and advance, and this group is having too much fun not to do everything in its power to advance.”

