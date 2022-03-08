PFW offense sputters in Horizon League semifinal loss

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Fort Wayne's high-powered offense blew a fuse in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals, causing the lights to go out on the Mastodons' 10-game win streak and their hopes for the first NCAA Tournament bid in program history.

No. 2 seed PFW, which came into the game 23rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, went 3 for 20 from beyond the arc and shot 29% overall in a 57-43 loss to third-seeded Northern Kentucky at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

"We weren't in attack mode like we typically we are," PFW coach Jon Coffman said. "I thought the ball stuck too much, it froze, we weren't moving really well. That's on me. ... We didn't cut well enough and move around, so they sat in our gaps.

"Give Northern Kentucky a lot of credit. They stayed the course and played 40 minutes of keeping us out of flow. Did the guys press? It's human nature to press some."

Northern Kentucky (20-11) will meet No. 4 seed Wright State, which upset top-seeded Cleveland State in the other semifinal, tonight for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mastodons (21-11) lost for the first time since Jan. 30, coming up one win short of equaling the all-time program record, set in 1988-89 before they were in Division I. They will wait to hear whether they will be selected for the National Invitation Tournament, which will reveal its bracket shortly after the NCAA Tournament reveal Sunday.

"We know we didn't put our best basketball out there, to say the least," Mastodons guard Jarred Godfrey said of Monday's performance. "Unfortunately we didn't get the results we wanted tonight on the end of the season, but I'm so proud of my teammates and how we responded. It's one thing to say how good of a season you want to have at the beginning of the year, but it's another thing to go out and do it in the fashion we did it."

PFW started 5-7 and has won 16 of its last 20 games. Two of the four losses in that stretch have come against Northern Kentucky.

The Norse stymied PFW all night Monday with a matchup zone defense, which was effective at keeping Mastodon guards out of the paint and limiting opportunities for those guards to drive and kick for open 3-pointers, usually the life-blood of the PFW offense.

The Mastodons missed all 12 3s they attempted in the first half and went into the locker room trailing 25-19 despite holding Northern Kentucky to 32% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

"The ball didn't drop tonight," Coffman said. "I put time in prepping, coming up with the gameplan. In retrospect, I should have done a better job. I didn't like that maybe I stagnated some of our attack."

Damian Chong Qui knocked down the first 3 of the night for the Mastodons with 17:37 to play, bringing them within 27-22.

The Norse answered with eight straight points, culminating when Sam Vinson stripped the ball from PFW's Jalon Pipkins and fed Marques Warrick for a fastbreak layup and a 35-22 lead. Warrick led the Norse with 19 points.

Deonte Billups stopped the bleeding with a basket from in close, his only points of the night, and PFW looked as though it would cut the deficit back to single digits when Chong Qui stole the ball from Vinson and dished ahead to Godfrey. Godfrey attacked the rim and laid the ball off the glass, but Robinson pinned it against the backboard – avoiding goaltending by a hair – and an outlet pass from Vinson created a fastbreak layup for Warrick at the other end moments later.

The NKU lead ballooned to 16 at 42-26 when Robinson knifed to the rim for another layup with 11:34 to play.

PFW pulled back within 12 after Pipkins scored inside to make it 46-34 at the 5:49 mark and Godfrey once again had a chance to narrow the margin, but missed a reverse layup after notching a steal.

Ra Kpedi had nine points and seven rebounds for PFW and Chong Qui chipped in nine points, four rebounds and two blocks. Top scorers Pipkins and Godfrey combined for 17 points on 5 for 26 from the field.

The Mastodons scored at least 70 points during all 10 games of their win streak, but they were held to less than 50 for the second time in three matchups against the Norse this season.

The Norse out-rebounded PFW 46-29, including 10-4 on the offensive end.

PFW scored the game's final seven points and made two 3-pointers in the final minute after missing 17 of their first 18 to open the game.

Despite the loss, Coffman wants his team to continue playing.

"I sure hope this group gets an opportunity, whether it's NIT or (the College Basketball Invitational), to keep playing basketball," the Horizon League Coach of the Year said. "We wanted to put a banner up and play in the NCAA Tournament, but these guys want to play, man, this group loves playing the game. They come every day hunting better and I hope we get a chance to play some more with (departing seniors) Jalon and Cam(eron) Benford in our circle."

