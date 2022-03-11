Warriors' success boosting youth hockey

When Cole Barney was playing youth hockey, there wasn't a high-level college hockey program in Fort Wayne. Like many other players of the time with significant talent, Barney left the area to play his junior hockey, figuring a college career outside of northeast Indiana would follow.

Things changed, though.

The local hockey scene has grown, and Indiana Tech is at the forefront, heading again to the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I National Championship, on the heels of winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference's regular-season and tournament titles.

“I just think it's cool what we can do for Fort Wayne youth hockey,” said Barney, a junior defenseman. “There are a ton of kids who come out to the games and you can see them looking up to us, which is cool. I didn't really have that growing up.”

Indiana Tech (26-6-0), seeded 11th, will face sixth-seeded Central Oklahoma (28-4-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with the winner reaching the quarterfinals.

The Warriors, a postseason fixture since 2018, won the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association tournament in 2019. There was then a consolidation of the NAIA and ACHA tournaments, no tournament because of the pandemic in 2020, and the Warriors lost in the semifinals last year.

Not only has Indiana Tech become an annual title contender, it has former players Francesco Corona, Nick Papandrea, Adam Vannelli and Mike Tish playing professionally in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.

“It's a byproduct of what guys have come in and worked toward,” coach Frank DiCristofaro said. “Obviously, we're at the college level and we push education first, but being on the radar of those teams, it helps. We have guys who say, 'We don't want this to be the end of our hockey career and we're going to do what we need to do to try and work toward it not being that.' From a recruiting standpoint, that does certainly help.”

Much has improved in amateur hockey – Trine reached the NCAA Division III tournament and the Fort Wayne Spacemen are 28-13-3 in the U.S. Premier Hockey League – and Indiana Tech has evolved rapidly. Barney's brother, Connor, was one of the program's early players and watching him made the idea of skating for the Warriors seem realistic for Cole, who played his junior hockey in Pennsylvania and Ohio and graduated from Carroll.

Cole has 10 goals and 30 points, behind only Joel Holmberg's 23 goals and 40 points, and Cam Chabot's 14 goals and 35 points. The Warriors' deep roster includes Zach Bennett (19 goals), Ali Malik (11 goals) and Ty Barnhill (13-3-0, 5 shutouts, .902 save percentage).

A senior from Stockholm, Sweden, Holmberg has witnessed the Warriors' rise and said: “It's been great to be a part of it. Definitely, a culture has been developed with many good players over the years, and (I've loved) being able to play with them. When I came as a freshman, there were also fellow countrymen (like Felix Kronwall and Jimmie Kotilainen) who were older than me, and I learned from them and developed.”

Since losing games to Aquinas College on Feb. 4 and 5, the Warriors have won seven in a row.

“Everyone believed in themselves,” Barney said. “On this team, we're all good players. So we just kept working hard. Eventually, the puck will start going in and you'll start getting good bounces, and things will turn around.”

But the Warriors, who have another Fort Wayne product in Cody Hurley, haven't played since Feb. 20.

“Our conference is very physical and very demanding, so for us we took this time to have some guys heal up,” DiCristofaro said. “If you'd ask other teams, it's kind of a mixed bag. Some teams try to get scrimmages in. Some teams took the time off. For us, it was beneficial because the guys who were nicked up or banged up, we're back to about 95% now.”

