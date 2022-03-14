PFW earns spot in Florida tourney

After Purdue Fort Wayne lost in the Horizon League Tournament to Northern Kentucky, ending the Mastodons' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time, coach Jon Coffman expressed his hope the team would get to keep playing.

“We wanted to put a banner up and play in the NCAA Tournament, but these guys want to play, man, this group loves playing the game,” Coffman said. “They come every day hunting better and I hope we get a chance to play some more with (departing seniors) Jalon (Pipkins) and Cam(eron) Benford in our circle.”

Coffman got his wish as PFW announced Sunday the Mastodons will take part in the 16-team College Basketball Invitational, making it the sixth postseason appearance in program history and first since 2018. The Mastodons are the No. 16 seed in the tournament, in which they will be playing for the first time after four trips to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament and a 2016 NIT run.

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-11), which saw a 10-game winning streak snapped against Northern Kentucky, will take on No. 1 seed Drake (24-10) of the Missouri Valley Conference in the first round at noon Saturday. The whole tournament will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Drake reached the NCAA Tournament a season ago and fell one game short of doing so again this season, losing to Loyola Chicago 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Tournament final.

If PFW can pull an upset in the first round, it face the winner of the No. 8 seed Virginia Military Institute and No. 9 seed North Carolina-Wilmington in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. March 21.

Purdue women headed to WNIT

The Purdue women's team accepted an invitation to the postseason for the first time since 2018 and will play in the WNIT after going 16-14 through the regular season and Big Ten Tournament.

The opponent, date, time and location will be announced at 2 p.m. today, the Boilermakers said.

The Boilers are playing in the WNIT for the fourth time, following trips in 2018, 2010 and 1988.

The invitation to the postseason tournament means every four-year Purdue player since 1988 has been to the postseason at least once.

