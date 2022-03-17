Familiar foe awaits Trine women in Final Four

ANGOLA – The Trine women's basketball team will play in the program's first NCAA Division III Final Four in Pittsburgh today.

And waiting to face the Thunder is – who else? – the Hope Flying Dutch.

Trine and Hope have already met three times this season: The Thunder (28-3) lost the first regular-season meeting 70-61 in December, but ended Hope's NCAA-best, 61-game winning streak with a 70-62 road win. The Flying Dutch were victorious again in the MIAA final in February, winning 54-50.

Hope and Trine have played each other three times in each of the previous three seasons. So, no, there aren't many surprises left between these national semifinalists.

“In high school, you prepare against other teams, but here you are looking at each player and you are scouting them. You know everything about them when it comes to basketball,” said Trine senior guard Tara Bieniewicz. “Most of these girls we've been going against for four years, us seniors, and some came back for an extra year. It helps. We know a lot about them. I don't think there's another team I know better than them.”

While the opponent will be familiar, players were split on whether that will make it easier to deal with the Final Four atmosphere at Duquesne University's UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

“Oh no, it's still going to be there. It's a Final Four Game, we're playing Hope, our biggest rival in the MIAA conference,” senior forward Kelsy Taylor said of the prospect of big-game jitters. “It's still going to be there, it's just that we've got to understand it's a possession game, take it one possession at a time.”

Trine coach Andy Rang said nerves were clearly a factor in the first quarter against Transylvania in the sectional championship, when the Thunder trailed 19-8 at the end of the first quarter before winning 54-47.

“I think once you settle into a game and see a few shots go in, and we were getting a few stops and rebounds, once the beginning of it wears out, it's just playing basketball,” Rang said. “And when you're playing basketball against a familiar foe, I think it makes it a little bit easier.”

Bieniewicz, who scored a team-high 17 points in the win over Hope this year, said that the previous victory gave the Thunder a clear idea of the factors that could end up working in their favor.

“I think there are two big things: It's going to come down to keeping them off offensive rebounds, we're going to have to block them out, because they do have height and they crash the offensive rebounds,” Bieniewicz said. “And then also try to limit them in transition, because they push the ball in transition offense. We've got to get back, match up and try to stop those easy buckets from happening.

“When we beat them, that was a big thing, they only had a couple points in transition, and that was a big key for us to win that game.”

And while familiarity can breed contempt, Kayla Wildman said she is happy to see multiple teams from her conference do so well in the tournament.

“There's really isn't (chippy play) between us, which I have always respected them for. We've never gotten to that point, even though it is a big rivalry,” Wildman said. “It's never been like that, which I think is cool, that we can compete at this level and still respect each other.”

