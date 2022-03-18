College basketball invitational

(16) Purdue Fort Wayne vs. (1) Drake

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Records: Drake (24-10), PFW (21-11)

Web: www.flohoops.com/events

Synopsis: Purdue Fort Wayne saw a program Division I record 10-game winning streak snapped in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, where the Mastodons lost to Northern Kentucky, 57-43 after going 3 for 20 from 3-point range. ... PFW coach Jon Coffman, the Horizon League Coach of the Year, wanted his team to be able to keep playing and it will do so in the CBI, a 16-team showcase, made up of teams who fell short of the NCAA Tournament and NIT. ... This is PFW's sixth postseason appearance since it moved to Division I. It went to the NIT once and the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) four times. The Mastodons are 2-5 in the postseason. ... Drake made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and came up just short of doing so again this season, losing to Loyola Chicago 64-58 in the Missouri Valley Tournament championship. ... The Bulldogs are the top seed in the CBI. They are led by 6-foot-7 freshman guard Tucker DeVries, a top 150 recruit in the 2021 class and the son of Drake coach Darian DeVries. The younger DeVries averages 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 34% from 3-point range. ... Three Drake senior guards – Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins – also average double-figure scoring. ... The Mastodons are playing the final games in the careers of Jalon Pipkins and Cameron Benford. Benford is the program's all-time leader in games played with 140. ... The winner of today's matchup moves on to face the winner of the No. 8 seed Virginia Military Institute (16-15) and No. 9 seed North Carolina-Wilmington (23-9) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Monday.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

dsinn@jg.net