Little Giants are living large playing in Indiana

Fort Wayne isn't unfamiliar territory for the Wabash men's basketball team, which has a roster of all Indiana players, some of whom played in travel tournaments at Spiece Fieldhouse. Before the season even began, the Little Giants were confident they'd make it to the NCAA Division III Final Four and have something akin to a home-court advantage at Memorial Coliseum.

“It's a dream come true, to put it surely,” said Wabash star senior Jack Davidson, whose team faces Elmhurst at 7:30 p.m. today. “We've had this as a goal all season and to have it come true, and to play the Final Four in your home state, it's something you dream of as a kid. I know we're going to have a ton of fans, and I can't wait.”

The 15th-ranked Little Giants (28-3) have won a team-record 24 straight and knocked off some titans in the tournament, including No. 12 Emory 87-86 and No. 7 Illinois Wesleyan 81-75. But the Little Giants' egos had to get bruised a little bit before they could go on this tear.

“I caught these two guys once, saying that we were going to win them all. And I kind of got irritated with them,” coach Kyle Brumett said, looking at Davidson, a Hamilton Southeastern graduate and Wabash's all-time leader in points (2,443), and Tyler Watson, a Tri-West graduate.

“I didn't think they were really giving enough credit to the other (teams) that also wanted to win them all. And we got off to a 1-2 start and were 4-3. There were a couple weeks where, not just me, but none of the three of us were probably very fun to be around. But, man, we've improved. We were good, but we've improved.”

Davidson, the North Coast Athletic Conference's 6-foot-1 Player of the Year, is averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4 assists.

“I enjoy having the ball in my hands in big moments,” Davidson said. “But to be honest, at the end of the day, we just all play together and a lot of the times the ball just ends up in my hands with whatever sets we're running. ... We have so many guy who can score the rock, so many talented guys on our roster, that this year more than ever I've had more open looks.”

Watson, a sophomore, is averaging 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Senior Kellen Schreiber, a Roncalli graduate, is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. And Wabash is no longer taking things for granted.

“I don't know if we just thought we were so talented that we could just go out there and beat guys with that talent, not lock in on the little things,” Davidson said. “Essentially, after our 4-3 start, we had to look in the mirror and say, 'You know, maybe we're not as good as we think we are.'

“We needed to focus in on the defensive side of the ball, focus in on the little things that coach Brumett harps on every day. Since we've done that, we've been playing really good basketball. We knew we had the talent all along, but just focusing in on those little things has been huge for us.”

Elmhurst (26-6), from Illinois and ranked 16th, also has some Indiana flavor: senior Dominic Genco went to Zionsville and Bethel University, and sophomore Kole Hornbuckle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. The Bluejays, who won the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, are led by senior Jake Rhode, the team's all-time leader in points (2,098) and assists (505), averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds this season.

“I remember being a little kid, playing travel basketball tournaments nd making the two-hour drive up here. It's all kind of surreal that it's all coming to a finish in Fort Wayne,” Watson said. “I just can't express how excited I am to be out here with my teammates and my brothers. I know we're going to have a great showing.

“I know Wabash nation is excited and we're excited to see them, to represent Wabash and to just play our hearts out.”

