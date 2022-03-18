Thunder puts up fight, but falls to Flying Dutch

The comeback Thursday was impressive.

The Trine women's basketball team scrapped its way back from 18 points down in the second half to tie it, on a night it clearly didn't have its best stuff, against Hope in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III National Championship.

But the comeback was also short-lived.

It took Hope only 22 seconds to regain its lead on a Sydney Muller basket, propelling the Flying Dutch to a 57-52 victory in front of 956 fans at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

“I'm just really, really proud of my team,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “We had a great season. This one game doesn't define who we are, obviously, but to battle back like they did and make it a one-possession game late is just a testament to them and how hard they worked all year long. They never gave up.”

Second-ranked Hope (31-1) was paced by Kenedy Schoonveld's 15 points and Muller's 13, as it earned a spot in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday against 12th-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Trine was led by Rachel Stewart's 16 points and six rebounds. Kaylee Argyle added nine points for fifth-ranked Trine (28-4), which dropped three of four games to rival Hope, including a 54-50 loss in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game.

Muller's basket, on the heels of a long Kayla Wildman 3-pointer that tied it at 52, was big for the Flying Dutch. Even bigger may have been Hope's Olivia Voskuil scoring from the paint for a 56-52 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

“You try not to have anything going through your mind at that point,” Voskuil said. “You've been preparing for this your whole life, to step up in big moments, and I think the trust my teammates have in me is really big and it says a lot.”

“I just think we had the mentality of not giving up and I think that's what pushed us forward,” Wildman said. “Sometimes, when teams are down that much, they hang their heads and say, 'Oh, it's over.' But I remember going to the bench and my teammates were like, 'We've still got 15 minutes left. We got this.' That's what my mindset was.”

A Schoonveld 3-pointer put Hope up 44-26 in the third quarter. But the Thunder began clawing back into the game, a Tara Bieniewicz 3-pointer cutting it to 47-39 and shifting momentum in Trine's favor for a spell.

“We knew that even if we got up, they wouldn't just roll over and would keep fighting,” Hope's Schoonveld said.

jcohn@jg.net