Mastodons lose, ending record-breaking season

Purdue Fort Wayne's stay in the College Basketball Invitational ended after one game, an 87-65 loss to No. 1 seed Drake at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday in which Jarred Godfrey scored 16 points and Ra Kpedi added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The loss ended PFW's season, which saw the Mastodons garner a 21-12 record, a share of the Horizon League regular-season title, a Division I program-record 10-game win streak and their sixth Division I postseason appearance.

“What a special year this group has put together,” coach Jon Coffman said. “I'm so proud of this group. ... They loved playing together. They love playing the game. These guys are engaged. They want to be together.”

“(The game against Drake) was a plus-one. We wanted to get another plus-one and another plus-one because it's such a special group we don't want this year to end.”

The Mastodons were the 16th seed in the CBI, a 16-team tournament made up of teams left out of the NCAA Tournament and NIT.

PFW fell behind 9-2, closed the gap behind a series of jumpers from guard Damian Chong Qui and got within 20-18 when Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer with 12:03 left in the first half.

Drake (25-10) responded with a 7-0 run behind five points from Okay Djamgouz. Djamgouz led the Bulldogs with 20 points. He made six of his eight 3-point shots.

The Mastodons trailed 41-28 at halftime, and Drake scored the first seven points of the second half to push the lead to 20.

Purdue Fort Wayne guard Deonte Billups, the Horizon League's Sixth Man of the Year who averages nine points and shoots 41% from 3-point range, missed the game with a knee injury. He warmed up, but the Mastodons opted not to play him. He will have surgery this week.

The Bulldogs held a 46-30 advantage in the paint, and PFW managed only a 5-of-16 mark from beyond the arc.

Chong Qui totaled 11 points, and fellow Mastodons guard Jalon Pipkins added 11 points and three assists.

The loss was the last game of Pipkins' college career, which took him to four schools in his first four years. He finally settled with the Mastodons and earned third-team All-Horizon League and All-Defensive Team honors this season.

“You can coach him so hard and he just keeps responding,” Coffman said of Pipkins. “That was a personality this group really needed. We had the best defense in our league this year, and he was a big part of that, just really pushed our guys to another level.”

Cameron Benford, PFW's all-time leader in games played with 141, also took the floor for the last time as a Mastodon on Saturday.

