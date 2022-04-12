Darby Maggard to be women's basketball coach at Huntington

Former Canterbury star Darby Maggard, the Indiana Miss Basketball runner-up in 2015, will be the new women's basketball coach at Huntington, the Foresters announced today.

Maggard, 25, had been working as an assistant coach at Division I Tennessee-Martin. She will replace Lori Culler, who recently completed her 36th season leading the program and entered that final campaign third among active NAIA women's basketball coaches with 627 victories. She is also the school's athletic director.

"We are thrilled to have Darby join our coaching staff," Culler said in a statement. "Many may be familiar with the outstanding career she had just up the road at Canterbury, but success has followed her everywhere she’s landed. "

In high school Maggard led the Cavaliers to back-to-back Class A state championships in 2012 and 2013 and four consecutive semistate crowns from 2012 to 2015. She was a McDonald's All-American nominee as a senior after averaging 28.1 points and a state-leading 7.7 assists and she set a single-season state record for free throw percentage at 98.6%.

She followed that decorated career with a starring turn at Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference, where she helped the Bruins to four straight conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. She departed in 2019 with the fourth-most made 3-pointers in NCAA history at 430 and more than 2,000 career points. As a senior in 2018-19, the 5-foot-5 guard was named OVC Player of the Year and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

When she was done in college, Maggard played a year of professional basketball in Ireland before returning to start a coaching career as a graduate assistant at UT-Martin. After one year in that position, she was promoted to assistant coach, a post she held for a year before taking the job with the Foresters.

"Her experience playing overseas as well as playing and coaching at the (Division I) level has laid a great foundation for her to begin to build her own program," Culler said. "She is a very competitive and energetic person who has gotten where she’s at through hard work, discipline and dedication, all traits that she will instill in her athletes."

The Foresters are coming off a difficult season in which they went 5-21. They reached the NAIA Tournament six times in Culler's tenure, including five trips in seven years between 2009 and 2015, but have only won 20 games once in the seven years since.

Culler was a nine-time conference Coach of the Year in her tenure with the Foresters, which began in 1987 and followed a distinguished career as a player at Huntington.

“I am incredibly excited to be the next head coach at Huntington University,” Maggard said in a statement. “Huntington lines up with everything I believe in and have a deep passion for. I’d like to thank (Huntington president) Dr. (Sherilyn) Emberton and the committee for believing in me. I’d also like to thank Lori Culler for the positive culture that she has created and the solid foundation of Christ that she has built this program on. This truly a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait to get started."

