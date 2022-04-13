Canterbury grad's coaching dream fulfilled at Huntington

When Darby Maggard was in third grade, she wrote down her career goal: basketball head coach. Her mother, DeeDee Maggard, who was once a coach at Whitko, still has the piece of paper.

On Tuesday, Darby Maggard's once far-off dream came true when the former Canterbury and Belmont University standout was announced as the new head women's basketball coach at Huntington.

“I'm so excited,” Maggard said. “This is an opportunity I've wanted for a long time and to be able to do it at a place like Huntington, where it's a very Christ-centered place that also has an elite, elite basketball program and a great academic school, it's just an honor, it's awesome.”

Maggard, 25, comes to Huntington after two years on the staff at Division I Tennessee-Martin, one as a graduate assistant and then another this year as a full-fledged assistant coach. She will follow Lori Culler, who is stepping down after winning more than 600 games in 36 seasons.

Culler led the Foresters to six NAIA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2015, and was conference Coach of the Year nine times.

“She is phenomenal,” Maggard said. “The foundation she laid for this program is something I don't know if I'll ever be able to repay her for because (her players) play with joy, they love the university, they love each other and I just hope moving forward I can keep building it, keep taking it in a direction where she's going to be proud and the university's going to be proud.”

As Huntington's athletic director, Culler was able to choose her successor and she is excited about her choice.

“Many may be familiar with the outstanding career she had just up the road at Canterbury, but success has followed her everywhere she's landed,” Culler said in a statement. “She is a very competitive and energetic person who has gotten where she's at through hard work, discipline and dedication, all traits that she will instill in her athletes.”

Maggard is one of the most decorated players in the recent history of northeast Indiana high school basketball. The 5-foot-5 guard led the Cavaliers to back-to-back Class A state championships in 2012 and 2013 and four consecutive semistate crowns from 2012 to 2015. She was the runner-up for Indiana Miss Basketball as a senior after averaging 28.1 points and a state-leading 7.7 assists, and she set a single-season state record for free throw percentage at 98.6%.

The Larwill native followed her time at Canterbury with a starring turn at Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference, where she helped the Bruins to four straight conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. She departed in 2019 with the fourth-most made 3-pointers in NCAA history at 430 and more than 2,000 career points. As a senior in 2018-19, Maggard was named OVC Player of the Year and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

She takes over a program that struggled to a 5-21 finish this season. She has a few weeks to work with the playerswhen her first practices as a head coach begin next week. And she struggled to contain her excitement about that.

“First and foremost, I want to build great relationships with our girls,” she said. “I need to get to know them and figure out what makes them tick, what makes motivated. I want to love our players well and put them in a position to be successful.

“I don't ever want to box myself in to saying I'm a coach that likes this specific style. The great coaches can adapt to what their players want, what their players need and put their kids in position to be the best versions of themselves.”

