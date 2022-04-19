Ex-Homestead star joining Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne made it official Monday: Sydney Graber is coming home.

The Journal Gazette's 2020 Tiffany Gooden Award honoree as the SAC basketball player of the year will transfer from Central Michigan to PFW. She will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending two years with the Chippewas.

“Getting Sydney to come home and join our team was a big day for our program,” second-year Mastodons coach Maria Marchesano said in a statement. “She's a talented forward that can play inside and out. She's got a lot of variety to her offensive game and will fit very well into our systems, and I know the Fort Wayne community is going to love watching her play again.”

The Mastodons also announced the signing of another transfer, 5-foot-5 guard Destinee Marshall out of Radford, and two incoming freshmen: 5-11 Canadian Klea Kaci and 5-7 Alaina Diaz, a Hudsonville, Michigan, native.

The 6-foot-1 Graber first announced her commitment to play for the Mastodons in February, after playing 13 games for the Chippewas this past season. Central Michigan went 4-25.

“Thank you to Coach Marchesano for believing in me,” Graber wrote in a message on social media. “Beyond thrilled to come back home and represent the 260.”

Graber played high school basketball at Homestead, where she was a four-time IBCA All-State and four-time All-SAC selection. She helped the Spartans to the 2017 Class 4A state championship, the only state title in program history, as a freshman and in 2020 she led Homestead to the regional final where it lost, before the rest of the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graber was the No. 51 recruit in her class, according to ESPN, after averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds during that senior season.

As a freshman at Central Michigan, she played in 12 games and averaged 4.6 minutes.

The Chippewas won the Mid-American Conference Tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021 as a No. 12 seed before falling to fifth-seeded Iowa. Graber then averaged 6.8 minutes as a sophomore and pulled down 1.2 rebounds per game.

She enters a PFW program that improved from one win in 2020-21 to nine wins this past season in its first year under Marchesano, a Fort Wayne native and former Elmhurst basketball star.

Marshall joins Graber as new Mastodons with two years of collegiate experience. The former Radford point guard played 38 games and started 17, averaging 3.3 assists as a sophomore.

Diaz will be a two-sport athlete at PFW, competing in basketball and track and field. She was a Michigan All-State basketball honoree as a junior and senior and holds the state record in the long jump.

Kaci hails from Mississagua, Ontario, and was a third-team all-star in the province.

The four additions to the program join 5-10 Solon, Ohio, guard Lauryn Stover and 5-11 Providence, Arkansas, guard Jaidyn Koerdt, both of whom signed in November, as newcomers to the Mastodons for the upcoming season.

