Milestone win began hot run for Warriors

Indiana Tech baseball coach Kip McWilliams won his 500th career game April 3. That milestone victory kicked off a string of nine wins in 12 games for the Warriors, including an 18-1 pounding of city rival Saint Francis on Tuesday at Parkview Field in the opener of the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.

McWilliams, who has led the Warriors since 2008 and is the program's all-time wins leader by more than 100 victories, reached 500 with a 7-5 triumph in 10 innings over Aquinas College after Tech had lost the three previous games.

“Coach didn't make it about himself, he made it about the team, which speaks a lot about him,” Warriors outfielder Ashtin Moxey said. “We appreciate him as a coach and we appreciate all he does for the program.”

The three-time Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Coach of the Year did not know until after the game it was the 500th win. An assistant informed him of that following a game that saw the Warriors let a 5-1 lead get away before grinding out a victory in extra innings on a Manuel Ascanio double.

“I was very grateful and thankful for all the things they've done, not just the current team, but all the players in the past,” McWilliams said. “I've just been blessed to be part of the Indiana Tech family, coach with all the coaches that have coached with us and all the players. ... I've just been very blessed to be part of college baseball and I love the game and I love Indiana Tech.”

McWilliams, an Indiana University graduate, was an assistant coach at Marian for eight seasons before getting the chance to helm the Tech program. In his 13 full seasons with the Warriors, he has led them to 11 NAIA national tournaments, five WHAC Tournament titles, four WHAC regular-season championships and an NAIA World Series appearance.

This year's team started the season 13-15, but has caught fire in recent weeks and improved to 22-18 with its win Tuesday. Saint Francis (24-20) beat the Warriors 15-10 on March 16.

“We're just young and inexperienced, so I think they understand, 'OK, just keep grinding,' ” McWilliams said. “It doesn't matter at the end of the season, if we make that (WHAC) Tournament, it's a brand-new season. You might be 25-20, but you're 0-0 when it comes to the conference tournament.”

The Warriors fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first Tuesday when a Kaden Sullivan infield single drove in Bishop Dwenger graduate Xavier Nolan. Tech responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run bloop single for Moxey.

Moxey went 4 for 4, drove in three runs, scored twice and stole a base. As a team, the Warriors piled up 20 hits and forced Saint Francis to use 10 pitchers.

“We had an approach today,” Moxey said. “They were throwing us a lot of curveballs, a lot of off-speed and we adjusted.”

Tech broke the game open with four runs in the fifth and expanded its advantage when outfielder Brice Stultz pulled his third home run of the season well up in the lawn seats beyond the fence in right-center for a 12-1 lead. Stultz leads the Warriors with 25 RBI.

The game was the first of 12 in the PSM Baseball Classic, in which local high school and college teams play at the TinCaps' downtown stadium while the minor-league club is on the road.

“This is amazing, just to be able to have the opportunity to play here,” McWilliams said. “In my opinion, this is one of the nicest venues in the country when it comes to major-league and minor-league baseball. ... Our guys come to these games a lot to watch the TinCaps play, so this is always a dream for them to come out and have a great experience.”

