Being playoff road warriors fine for PFW men's volleyball team

Don't let the secret out, but the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team would rather face another road test Saturday than play at home. The 15th-ranked Mastodons (17-12) face No. 7 Ball State (22-3) at 7 p.m. in Muncie for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

There are several reasons why PFW is hoping for another fun bus trip home. The Mastodons are 11-6 on the road (compared to 6-6 on Arnie Ball Court), they've won two road matches already in the Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament and there's a long history of conference regular-season champions being unable to finish off the tournament with a victory at home.

Plus, PFW is playing the best it has all season, and there's absolutely no pressure on the sixth-seeded Mastodons against the top-seeded Cardinals.

“We maintained and sustained a high level of intensity and mental focus throughout, and we've done that the last couple of weeks,” PFW coach Ryan Perrotte said. “We've limited our errors and we're just playing hard. We are peaking at the right time.”

Perrotte has also made some strategic moves, pushing junior Jon Diedrich to the left side and inserting seniors Cade Bontrager and Cody Johnson into the starting lineup. Senior libero Troy Gooch has also played a strong tournament.

Against No. 11 Loyola in Chicago on Wednesday night, PFW had a .388 hitting percentage offensively with Diedrich getting 16 kills, Rico Wardlow 15 and Vicente Ibarra 12. PFW rallied in all three sets to win 32-30, 25-23, 27-25 after losing to the Ramblers 3-0 and 3-1 during the regular season.

PFW has also played Ball State tough this season. The Cardinals won in Muncie in five games on Feb. 7 after PFW had a 2-1 lead. Ball State also won in four games in Fort Wayne on April 9. Ball State fought off a few PFW game points to take the first game 33-31, and the Mastodons won Game 2 25-19 before faltering.

“It's fresh in our minds and the style of which we've played them this season,” Perrotte said. “Can we handle the moment? We're not hosting so there's no pressure, and they are the No. 1 seed for a good reason with only two (conference) losses all season long. Our guys want to capitalize off this glorious opportunity.”

Perrotte also mentioned the symmetry of these teams meeting for the NCAA Tournament berth in the same year PFW celebrated the program's 40th anniversary, and Ball State mourned the loss of Midwest volleyball godfather Don Shondell, a Monroeville native. The two teams haven't played for the MIVA Tournament title since 1994.

Ball State hasn't won the title since 2002, and PFW since 2007. PFW is trying for its seventh NCAA Tournament trip, and Ball State for its 16th.

The NCAA Tournament will be May 1-7 at UCLA.