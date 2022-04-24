Mastodons fall short of MIVA crown

Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Ball State in the final of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament Saturday in Muncie.

The No. 7 and top-seeded Cardinals won the championship with a 3-0 (28-26, 25-20, 25-16) victory over the sixth-seeded Mastodons at Worthen Arena. Ball State will advance to the NCAA Tournament at UCLA after winning its first MIVA tournament crown since 2002.

PFW (17-13) was trying to become the lowest seed ever to win the tournament title after upsetting second-seeded Loyola Chicago in the semifinals.

The Mastodons were playing in the championship match for the first time since 2007, which was also the last time they won the tournament.

Two-time first-team All-MIVA performer Kaleb Jenness led all players with 18 kills for the Cardinals (23-3), and Angelos Mandilaris added 14.

Jon Diedrich led PFW with 10 kills, and Vicente Ibarra chipped in nine.

Kade Bontrager led both teams with 12 digs for the Mastodons, and Quinn Isaacson had nine plus 40 assists for Ball State.

Purdue Fort Wayne led the first set 16-14, but the Cardinals scored six of the next seven points, capped by an ace from Quinn. PFW's Rico Wardlow staved off three straight set points with kills, and the Mastodons stymied four in all, but back-to-back kills from Jenness and Mandilaris clinched the set for the Cardinals.

PFW led 15-12 in the second set, but a string of six straight points catapulted Ball State back in front, and the Cardinals were not threatened again.

Ball State beat PFW in three matches this season.

