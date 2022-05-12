Warriors back in NAIA lacrosse semifinals

Indiana Tech's men's lacrosse team rolled past No. 8 Benedictine (Kansas) in the NAIA National Invitational quarterfinals Wednesday in Pensacola, Florida, winning 20-14 behind six goals and a career-high four assists from Andrew Ryan, the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The No. 1 Warriors (17-0) reached today's semifinals, where they will face No. 4 University of the Cumberlands (13-4) at 5 p.m. Tech beat Cumberlands 13-5 in March.

Tech has reached the national semifinals in five straight years in which in the tournament has been held (the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic).

“This is what we expect at this point in the year,” Ryan said. “We expect to be here, we expect to be in this position. We haven't won a national tournament yet, but that's what we plan on doing.”

Ryan scored two goals in 39 seconds in the first period and then assisted on goals from Nate Langille and Josh Bramley and scored again himself during a 5-0 run to open the second quarter that gave the Warriors a 10-4 lead. They led 13-6 at halftime and scored four straight to open the fourth stanza after Benedictine (10-7) had clawed to within 14-11 in the third.

Tech has beaten the Ravens in the quarterfinals in back-to-back years.