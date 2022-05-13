Warriors return to title game

Indiana Tech men's lacrosse will play for the NAIA national championship after beating No. 4 University of the Cumberlands 11-8 on Thursday in the National Invitational semifinals in Pensacola, Florida.

Tech attacker Andrew Ryan, the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the way for the No. 1 Warriors (18-0) with three goals and an assist, giving him 14 points in two tournament games. First-team All-WHAC midfielder Louis Czech added a goal and three assists, and Samuel Bodley chipped in three goals and an assist.

The Warriors are in the national championship game for the second consecutive year. They lost to Reinhardt 17-8 in the title game last season and have never won a national crown. Tech will face No. 2 Reinhardt for the title Saturday at 1 p.m. Reinhardt beat Aquinas 14-4 in the second semifinal Thursday.

Indiana Tech defeated Cumberlands 13-5 in March, but the Patriots led 4-2 in the second quarter Thursday. The Warriors scored the final three goals of the first half, including a score and an assist from Bodley, to take a 5-4 lead into the break.

Ryan opened the third quarter with a goal and then assisted on another Bodley goal to put the Warriors up three. Nate Langille started the fourth quarter with a goal to make it a 10-6 Warriors lead.

Tech freshman goalie Kyle TwoBulls made 11 saves.