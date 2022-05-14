Trine wins opener in shutout

Trine softball won its NCAA Tournament regional opener Friday behind a complete game for Adrienne Rosey, who struck out 12 and gave up just three hits in a 3-0 win over No. 4 seed Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Angola.

It was the 13th straight win for the top-seeded Thunder (28-11) and team's 24th in its last 26 games. The team moves on to face No. 2 seed North Central (Illinois) at noon today, with the winner moving on to Sunday's championship series. The loser will face the winner of UW-Eau Claire and Penn State-Behrend at 4:30 p.m. today with the second spot in the championship series on the line.

The Thunder took the lead for good Friday in the third. An Ainsley Phillips single, an error and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Mercede Daugherty, who grounded out to score Phillips.

Trine added two insurance runs in the sixth on a double to left-center for Anna Gill that scored Emma Beyer and pinch-hitter Lexi Clark, both of whom had singled.

The Thunder collected six hits in all.

Rosey struck out five of the first six hitters she faced in her first NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Blugolds rallied in the fifth, putting runners on first and third with one out, but Rosey (12-7) got a strikeout and a flyout to keep the shutout intact, then retired six in a row over the last two innings to finish her 10th complete game of the season.