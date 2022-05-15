Warriors again stymied by nemesis in title game

Indiana Tech lacrosse again came up one victory short of its ultimate goal, falling 11-5 to No. 2 Reinhardt in the NAIA National Invitational championship Saturday at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola, Florida.

The Warriors (18-1) came into the game undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country, but were unable to end Reinhardt's string of dominance, which has seen the Eagles (13-1) win five national championships in a row. The last two have featured wins over the Warriors in the final.

Tech has yet to win a national championship despite five straight trips to the National Invitational semifinals and is 0-7 all time against Reinhardt, including 0-4 in the Invitational.

One year after falling behind 8-1 in the first quarter of the championship game, the Warriors once again trailed early Saturday. Reinhardt led 4-1 in the opening period, but Emmett Coleman scored for the Warriors in the waning seconds of the quarter to cut the deficit to two.

After the teams traded goals in the beginning stages of the second quarter, Tech's Andrew Ryan and Louis Czech netted back-to-back goals in a 2:01 span to even the score at 5 with 1:13 left before halftime. Instead of the teams going into the break tied, however, Reinhardt's Dillan Bousquet scored the first of his three goals 30 seconds after Tech's equalizer.

The Eagles gradually pulled away in the second half as Tech managed only five shots on goal after the break. Warriors goalie Kyle TwoBulls left the game 1:50 into the second half and senior Chad Nedbal surrendered five goals with seven saves.

Nate Langille, Czech and Joe Solin had a goal and an assist apiece for the Warriors, while Ryan, a two-time Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, ran his Invitational total to 15 points with his second-quarter score.

It was the final game in the decorated Tech careers of Ryan, Czech and others. Ryan, Samuel Bodley and Tom Piotrowski were named to the all-tournament team.

