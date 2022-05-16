Thunder pitch shutout to capture regional title

Before Friday, only four players on the Trine softball roster had previously played in the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, one of those four ensured the Thunder would advance in the tournament.

Trine senior Taylor Murdock delivered the biggest hit of her team's 6-0 regional championship to beat North Central at home, roping a three-run double down the left-field line in the fifth to break the game open and propel the Thunder to their fifth regional title in nine seasons and first since 2019. Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen combined to toss Trine's second shutout in the regional round.

“At the beginning of the season, I just wanted to do everything I could to let the underclassmen experience what I got to experience freshman year,” said Murdock, who was on the Trine team that finished third at the Division III National Championships in 2019. “It's crazy that's coming true.”

The 20th-ranked Thunder (30-11) were unable to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic but walked through the regional in their return to postseason play, winning three straight this weekend to run their overall win streak to 15. They are 30-4 after a program-worst 0-7 start.

“We never lost faith in who we are and what we're capable of doing,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said.

Trine will take on Case Western Reserve in one of the eight Super Regionals on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's game was scoreless heading to the bottom of the fifth, when Scarlett Elliott launched a double off the wall in left, breaking up North Central pitcher Breanna Adams' no-hitter. An error and a walk brought Ellie Trine to the plate with the bases loaded and she broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Elliott.

Another walk filled the bags again for Murdock, who ripped a line drive that was inches fair down the line in left, clearing the bases and sending the Trine dugout into a frenzy.

“I was just doing my best to stay calm because it was an intense situation,” Murdock said. “I had a feeling I was going to get thrown inside, and I just needed to go with it and I did. ... I was very excited. It had been a long time coming, and I was just happy I could bust the door open for our team and we did it.”

Trine freshman Emma Beyer added some insurance with a two-run homer to left-center in the sixth, her fourth long ball of the season, that scored Elliott, who hit her second double of the afternoon.

The six-run cushion was plenty for Clausen (8-3), who entered the game in the sixth and retired all six she faced, striking out three, to earn the win. Koeppl pitched five shutout frames, striking out five without a walk and giving up four hits.

Clausen and Koeppl had combined to surrender three runs in four innings against the same Cardinals team Saturday, though Trine won 8-4.

“We talked about, 'Let's give them a chance to redeem themselves,' because we know they're better than they showed (Saturday),” Danklefsen said. “We just had confidence in that matchup. ... They just pitched their game and it just shows how deep we are as a staff.”

Trine has a chance to host the Super Regional and will likely find out today. The Thunder and Case Western will play a three-game series for a trip to the Division III National Championships.

“We're nowhere near finished, but you're seeing us peaking at the right time,” Danklefsen said. “We're playing together and the trust is there. It's fun to watch this upperclassman-led team just play now. ... It's what Trine softball is all about, is giving the reins down to the kids that earned it and letting them lead. You're seeing that at the right time of year.”

dsinn@jg.net