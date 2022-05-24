Pack still chasing Trine's Miller

Evie Miller always thought she was cut out for the 3000-meter steeplechase.

The Trine graduate student was a middle distance runner and hurdler at Homestead, winning the New Haven sectional 300 hurdles title and qualifying for the state meet in the event as a senior.

Plenty of things have gone right during Miller's career with the Thunder – she's already earned All-American honors seven times on the track and twice more for cross country – but racing the steeplechase didn't come together until this spring.

“I did it three years ago as a sophomore, and I ended up not liking it. My knees felt awful,” said Miller, who changed her last name from Bultemeyer after marrying former Trine teammate Derek Miller in August. “Then COVID happened the year after, and then the year after that I was coming off an injury, and my coaches were like, no, you absolutely cannot do it, this is a bad year.

“This year, I was finally like, everything is working in my favor. The 3K worked really well indoors, so let's do this thing.”

Last month, Miller traveled to the Indiana Invitational to run the steeplechase in Bloomington. She finished second in a field chock-full of Division I runners in 10:06.26, trailing only Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich. Miller's time was the second fastest in Division III history, trailing Centre College's Annie Rodenfels' record of 9:58.83.

“I've raced at Notre Dame and IU – places I only thought I could if I was a Division I athlete. And I even ran with some of the Notre Dame girls before my steeplechase race, warming up before that race at IU,” Miller said last week. “It was super cool to be like, we're runners! We're just doing a race together.”

Miller's time remains the fastest run by a Division III woman this spring by 15 seconds. She will also run the 5000, where her seed time of 16:26.99 – a school record set in North Carolina in March – ranks fifth. Joining Miller at the outdoor championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, will be fellow Trine athletes Valerie Obear, ranked second in Division III in the hammer throw and 12th in the discus, and junior Jake Gladieux, who will attempt to defend his 400-meter hurdle national championship from last season and is seeded in the top five in both the 110 and 400 hurdles.

“I'm hoping to do some pretty exciting things. I've tried a lot of different things, looking at my options, but we're pretty set on me doing the steeplechase, especially since it's been phenomenal this year. It seems pretty obvious, because I really want to win for the first time ever. I think that's my best shot,” Miller said. “We're planning on having me do the 5K on the last day, because that's the second-to-last event. I'll get the big event done, and then whatever energy I have left will go to that.”

Trine cross country and distance coach Zach Raber, who previously coached at Carroll, said he was eager to recruit Miller after a conversation with her high school coach, Sara Wyss.

“She was a tough cookie though,” Raber said of her recruitment, noting that it wasn't until late in her senior year that she made her decision. “She was pretty good in cross country and very good in track, and we talked about what she could do as a distance runner in middle distance events and steeplechase, and I think all those things were exciting for her.

“She was on a really good high school team, and sometimes it's really tough when you're pretty good but not great on a really good high school team. And she got here and just blossomed.”

In addition to adjusting to the 6K distance for college cross country, Miller had to gain the mental toughness when she arrived in Angola.

“I was a little baby when I came in,” Miller joked. “I was decent in high school, but I still had a lot of growth as a runner to come into. I had a lot of things that I let nag me, and I complained to my coaches a lot. It was my knees, or my shins, or what have you. But my coaches had to be tough love, 'This is how you're going to feel as a runner, you're not going to feel 100% every day.'”

There is still plenty for Miller to learn about the steeplechase – the particulars of navigating the water pit on each lap takes time to master, and Trine doesn't even have a track with a water pit on campus. She's fallen on a barrier just once this season, which she hopes means she's gotten it out of her system ahead of nationals.

But for Raber, Miller's confidence and willingness to chase gold is one of her biggest advantages. This fall, when deciding how to race the cross country national finals, Raber told Miller she could try to challenge Kassie Parker of Loras, the clear favorite, or she could run at her own pace and likely finish as the national runner-up.

“And she really didn't hesitate. She said, I'm going to run with Kassie. I'm going to see if I can beat her.” Raber said. “And the end result was Evie went really hard to run with Kassie and ended up fourth, but she was clearly the second best runner in the field. I think that speaks a lot to her growth over the last five years. She had no fear. She was fine with not being the national runner-up in order to try to be the national champion. And that's rare, there aren't a lot of kids who are willing to make that sacrifice.”

