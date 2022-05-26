Thunder confident, focused on claiming crown

ANGOLA – When Trine softball coach Don Danklefsen talked to his team in the outfield in the aftermath of its NCAA Tournament Super Regional victory over Case Western Reserve on Saturday, he had one message: Don't be satisfied.

Saturday's victory advanced the Thunder (32-11) to the Division III World Series in Salem, Virginia, the fourth time the program has reached the eight-team finals. In the past, Danklefsen said, his teams have been happy just to get there. Not this time.

“We're going down there to win the whole thing, you just have to believe that,” said Danklefsen, who has led the program since 2004. “I looked in each one of their eyes and you could just see that they did believe that.”

The No. 6 seed Thunder, winners of 17 in a row and seeking the program's first national championship, open the double-elimination World Series tonight at Moyer Complex against third-seeded Eastern Connecticut State (43-5). They will play again Friday against either second-seeded Salisbury or No. 7 seed Millikin, depending on tonight's results.

Trine is in the bracket for the second time in four years after the 2019 Thunder won a pair of games in the World Series and finished tied for third. Only four players remain from that team, however, and Trine missed out on the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, this relatively inexperienced team has flown through the postseason so far, winning all five games by a combined score of 24-6. It was a confident group that arrived in Salem on Tuesday.

“It's the same game you've been playing all your life, nothing's changed, so you just do what you need to do,” said Trine junior shortstop Amanda Prather, who is hitting .316 with 40 RBI. “It's something you work for your whole life, it's something you dream of as a little kid, to get to the World Series and compete at a high level.

“We're happy to be there, but we want to finish the job, we want to get the whole thing and we know we can do that.”

The Thunder have won 32 of their last 36 after a program-worst 0-7 start to the season, including losses to three of the teams in the World Series bracket, including Eastern Connecticut State, at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Georgia.

“I remember it being a dogfight,” Prather said of facing ECSU. “It's going to be really important that we remain focused and execute when we need to execute.”

Those early losses were difficult to handle at the time but prepared the Thunder for tonight and beyond.

“It's a great second chance to prove what we didn't do as well at the beginning of the year,” freshman catcher Ainsley Phillips said. “It definitely is redemption. We should have done a lot better against the teams at the beginning of the year and we can prove we have grown so much better as a team. ... We'll put on a way better show now.”

The Thunder will likely send ace Adrienne Rosey (14-7, 0.99 ERA) to the mound against Eastern Connecticut. The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year has three wins and a save in the NCAA Tournament while surrendering just one earned run in 181/3 innings with 25 strikeouts and one walk.

“I've caught great pitchers, but I've not caught anyone like Rosey,” Phillips said. “She is just so determined. Every single time she has the ball in her hand, she's going to get her job done.”

The Warriors will likely counter with right-hander Alexis Michon (23-1, 0.93 ERA), who won both Super Regional games for ECSU with 14 scoreless innings.

