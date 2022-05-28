Thunder opens tourney with 8th-inning win

It took eight innings played over two days, but the Trine softball team opened the Division III World Series with a victory.

The No. 6 seed Thunder completed a 4-2 extra-inning victory over third-seeded Eastern Connecticut State on Friday afternoon behind a two-run home run in the eighth from senior Taylor Murdock. The game had been suspended Thursday due to rain in the sixth inning.

“I don't think anyone gave us much of a chance except for our group,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said. “We see all the All-Americans on that team, we see all the awards the East Coast gets, and our region kind of gets overlooked. ... We felt like we were kind of disrespected in our whole region.”

“This team just shows up and plays, and they're going to keep doing that.”

The victory was Trine's 18th in a row. The Thunder will face No. 2 seed Salisbury (42-6) at 3:30 p.m. today for a spot in the double-elimination tournament's semifinals. If they win, they play Sunday; if they lose, they'll play an elimination game against the winner of ECSU and No. 7 Millikin at 7:30 p.m. today.

Murdock came to the plate Friday with the game deadlocked at 2 in the eighth. With Ellie Trine on first after a leadoff single, the senior squared to bunt, pulled the bat back and punched her seventh home run over the fence on a line the other way to right field.

“I didn't think I'd fake bunt and hit it over the fence,” Murdock said, laughing. “That was definitely new for me.”

Thunder starter Adrienne Rosey, who started the game Thursday and finished it Friday, retired the side in order in the eighth to complete her 15th victory. She struck out seven, walked four and gave up five hits and two runs.

ECSU (43-6), which beat Trine 6-3 in March, nearly won the game in the bottom of the seventh on a fly ball to center with one out and the bases loaded. Ellie Trine caught it and fired home. Catcher Ainsley Phillips put the tag on Maggie Baker, who had tagged up from third. Baker's hand was inches from touching home with the winning run when the tag was applied.

The game was suspended in the sixth inning Thursday, tied at 2. Trine took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning on sophomore Scarlett Elliott's sixth home run of the season. Elliott had attended her grandmother's funeral after Trine's super regional win and had not practiced all week.

“Scarlett's going to come out and compete. She saw a great pitch on the inside and she took it,” Danklefsen said.

The Warriors jumped in front with two runs in the third. Phillips evened the score with a double to right-center to score fellow freshman Emma Beyer.

