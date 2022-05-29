Trine slams way to 19th win in row

Amanda Prather blasted a grand slam and drove in five runs, Adrienne Rosey notched her fifth win in the NCAA Tournament and No. 6 seed Trine rolled past second-seeded Salisbury 9-1 in five innings in a winner's bracket game in the Division III Softball World Series on Saturday in Salem, Virginia.

The victory was the 19th in a row for Trine (34-11), which advanced to the final in its bracket. The Thunder will face the winner of No. 3 seed Eastern Connecticut State and fifth-seeded Berry today and will have two chances to win one game to advance to the championship series. Game 1 will be at 2:30 p.m., with Game 2 at 8 p.m. if necessary.

Trine jumped in front Saturday with a pair of runs in the first inning, with Prather bringing in the go-ahead tally on a single.

Prather, a junior from Indianapolis, put the game away with her grand slam in the fourth to complete a seven-run inning. It was her fourth home run of the season and extended Trine's lead to 9-0.

Rosey (16-7) recorded all but one of Trine's outs, working 42/3 innings, striking out four and giving up five hits and one run. She got Salisbury's Carly Galbraith to fly out with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth, when the outcome was still in doubt, and improved to 5-0 with a save in the NCAA Tournament.

